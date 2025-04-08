Top Phillies Rising Stars with Best Chance to Be Farm's Top Prospect in 2026
The Philadelphia Phillies’ 2025 season is just a few days underway in the marathon that is 162 games. Overreactions are surfacing, injury lists are growing and the New York Yankees' torpedo bats are the talk of the league.
Players making headlines often have one thing in common: they were once highly regarded prospects discussed until they got their shot in the big leagues. A fun way to gauge the future is by predicting which players will be the top prospect in each organization heading into the 2026 season.
While some names will be familiar to those following their favorite team's farm system, others will be introduced as the season progresses. As most minor leagues are gearing up for the action, with the help of Baseball America, let’s take a look at the Phillies’ current situation and their big league needs.
2026 Number One Prospect chances, per Baseball America: 60% Andrew Painter, RHP, 30% Aidan Miller, SS, 10% Justin Crawford, OF 10%
Andrew Painter – RHP – FCL Phillies (ROK) 60%
Painter was the 13th overall selection in the 2021 MLB Draft. The 6-foot-7 right-hander breezed through the system, dominating hitters at every level until injuries sidelined him in 2023. After missing all of 2023 and 2024, he managed to showcase his skills last fall in Arizona.
Painter is regarded as a promising talent in the making. His fastball typically ranges from 95 to 97 mph and has peaked at 101 mph, showcasing good movement and excellent command. He also features a strong slider and a developing changeup. The key factor for Painter will be his health. He will start the season back in the Florida Rookie League to gain some valuable innings. It will be interesting to see how much progress he can make throughout the season.
Aidan Miller – SS – Reading Fightin' Phils (AA) 30%
Miller was selected 27th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, coming out of high school as a decorated shortstop from Florida. He is currently the second-ranked prospect in the Phillies’ organization. Throughout 2024, he has rapidly advanced through the system, playing at three different levels.
Miller is considered a high-floor prospect, which means he has no significant weaknesses, although he doesn’t necessarily have standout traits. He possesses impressive power and has the potential to develop into a shortstop who can hit over 20 home runs. A key question surrounding his future is whether his limited range will necessitate a move off of shortstop. However, his strong arm allows him to play a bit deeper.
Justin Crawford – Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (AAA) 15%
Crawford was selected 17th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft and is currently the third-ranked prospect in the Phillies’ organization. He has consistently performed at every level, hitting over .313 and stealing 42 bases in 2024. He possesses a speed rating of 70, which has helped him become an effective outfielder. While he is working on the instincts necessary for a top outfielder, he is also working on driving more balls in the air to increase his power numbers.
There are a few players in minor league baseball who are characterized as defense-first leadoff hitters with exceptional speed, and Crawford embodies these qualities while maintaining a batting average above .300.
Does a player like Crawford fit into the organization’s plans? The Phillies have continued to use Kyle Schwarber as their leadoff hitter, even with Trey Turner in the lineup. If Crawford were to bat ninth and Turner were at the top of the order, how many fastballs would Schwarber and Bryce Harper see with Crawford’s speed on the basepaths?
Overall, the Phillies’ prospects are well distributed throughout the system. Double-A Reading features an interesting mix, with five of the top nine rated pitchers in the organization making up an all-right-handed pitching staff: Moises Chace (No. 5 overall), Jean Cabrera (No. 11), Eiberson Castellano (No. 19), Wen-Hui Pan (No. 20) and Christian McGowan (No. 22).
Some non-baseball musings: How on earth is the High-A team in Jersey Shore not nicknamed the Snookies? Also, along the nickname front, The Iron Pigs of Lehigh Valley are the leader in the clubhouse in terms of nicknames throughout MLB.
Phillies’ fans can expect mid-month updates for the first installment of "Updates From the Farm," which will spotlight players who are excelling and earning promotions, as well as those who may not have been initially listed.