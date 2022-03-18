Two Philadelphia Phillies make MLB's Top 100 Prospects List

MLB released its top 100 prospects list Friday, featuring the youngest and brightest stars that baseball's future has to offer. On the list lies two Philadelphia Phillies in shortstop Bryson Stott and starting pitcher Mick Abel.

Abel, who ranked 81st on the list, spent 2021 with the Clearwater Threshers. There he pitched 14 games with a record of 1-3 and an ERA of 4.43.

Even with a mediocre stat line, expectations are high for the young starter who put up an impressive 13.3 K/9 last year.

Stott, ranked 45th on the list. He's currently with the Phillies at major league spring training, pushing with Didi Gregorius for the starting job at shortstop. In 2021, Stott rose through the ranks of Philadelphia's minor league system, starting out in High-A baseball with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, and ending the season in Triple-A with the Leigh Valley IronPigs. Across all levels, Stott hit .299/.390/.486.

Both Stott and Abel have bright futures within the organization and show plenty of potential in becoming the next generation of flagship players for the Phillies organization.

