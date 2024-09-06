Underrated Philadelphia Phillies Reliever Predicted To Re-Sign in Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies have most of their core locked up but have a few players who hit the market this offseason. With a World Series-caliber roster, keeping some of them around seems to be the wise thing to do.
Even if the Phillies lose in the playoffs again, it's safe to say that most, if not all, of their core will return. They'll likely look to add around the margins, and who knows, if a star becomes available, perhaps the front office will make a push.
Don't ever count them out.
Of their own players who hit free agency, Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez look to be the most important. Having two high-end relief guys depart would be a huge blow to Philadelphia's bullpen, so expect at least one to stay around.
Throwing money around more than nearly any other team in Major Baseball, the Phillies could also keep both of them around.
Hoffman is an interesting one to follow. Every contending team in the league would love to add him, as he's been unhittable for much of the campaign.
The right-hander has a 1.82 ERA, 2.48 FIP, and 0.96 WHIP. He's struck out 79 hitters in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
Relievers who produce similar numbers typically get paid well, and that'll be the case with the 31-year-old, barring anything drastic happening.
Despite the potential price, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report expects him to re-sign in the offseason, highlighting his value to Philadelphia's bullpen.
"The Phillies paid a steep price to acquire rental closer Carlos Estévez from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline, and they could look to keep him around beyond this year with the ninth inning still up in the air. However, there is a case to be made that setup man Jeff Hoffman is an even more valuable piece of the bullpen puzzle... He has a 1.85 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 12.0 K/9 with 10 saves and 18 holds in 60 appearances this season... It's going to cost a significant amount to keep him around," Reuter wrote.
The New York native impressed in 2023, too, which should indicate that he'll continue to dominate if they re-signed him in the offseason.
He ranks above-average in xERA, xBA, fastball velocity, Chase %, Whiff %, K %, and pitching run value, according to BaseballSavant. While the counting stats have been elite, so have the advanced stats.
Hoffman would be an excellent piece to lock up with this core.