Young Infielder Predicted to Bounce Back for Philadelphia Phillies
It has been a fairly quiet offseason for the Philadelphia Phillies this winter despite the desire to shake things up at one point.
After a tough loss in the National League Division Series, the Phillies appeared like a team that was going to make some changes this offseason. While they have made a couple of moves, there wasn’t a big splash or shakeup that some were expecting.
However, after a very successful 2024 campaign in the regular season, that might not be a bad thing. This is a core that has been good for the last number of years.
As the team heads into 2025, they will have arguably the best starting rotation in the National League after the acquisition of Jesus Luzardo to be essentially their fifth starter.
While the starting rotation looks great, the bullpen and the lineup currently still have some question marks. Both of those areas were an issue in the postseason for the Phillies, and the lack of attention to both is concerning.
However, Philadelphia might be hoping that some of their players who are currently on the team are able to step up a bit to improve from within.
Recently, MLB.com listed one bold prediction for every team. For the Phillies, it was that Bryson Stott has a bounce-back season and becomes an important part of the lineup once again.
“If Stott returns to form, he could even move up in the Phillies’ lineup as manager Rob Thomson has contemplated a new look.”
Getting Stott back to form would be a great thing for Philadelphia. The 27-year-old battled injuries in 2024, which seemingly affected his performance, especially at the plate. In 2024, the second baseman totaled a .245 batting average, 11 home runs, and 57 RBIs.
Compared to his breakout season in 2023, all of those numbers were down across the board. Dealing with an elbow issue for a good chunk of the season could have certainly resulted in him struggling at the plate.
Now, as the Phillies head into 2025, getting Stott back to form could be the boost that the teams need in the lineup. If he can get back to hitting .280, he could head right to the top of the batting order with his ability to get on base and steal bases.
By adding Stott and potentially moving Kyle Schwarber down in the order, the lineup could look much longer than it did in October last year.
Hopefully, the 27-year-old will be fully healthy in 2025 because the Phillies will need him to perform much better than he did during the last campaign.