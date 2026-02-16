2026 Phillies Spring Training Broadcast Schedule Includes More Than a Dozen Games

Phillies spring training games begin this Saturday, Feb. 21, with the opener in nearby Dunedin, FL before the Phils' first Grapefruit League broadcast on Sunday.

The Phils host the Pirates at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday at BayCare Ballpark, the first of more than a dozen Phillies spring training games that will air on TV or MLB.com.

Here are the spring games that will be broadcast, per the Phillies' official site:

• Feb. 22 vs. Pirates at 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• Feb. 25 vs. Tigers at 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• Feb. 26 vs. Nationals at 1:05 p.m. (Phillies video)

• Feb. 27 vs. Marlins at 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia+)

• March 1 vs. Yankees at 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• March 4 vs. WBC Team Canada at 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• March 5 vs. Red Sox at 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia+)

• March 10 vs. Yankees at 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• March 12 vs. Blue Jays at 1:05 p.m. (Phillies video)

• March 13 vs. Orioles at 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia+)

• March 15 vs. Braves at 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• March 17 vs. Twins at 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• March 19 vs. Rays at 1:05 p.m. (Phillies video)

• March 20 vs. Tigers at 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia+)

• March 23 vs. Rays at 12:05 p.m. (Phillies video)

Players to watch

There won't be many position battles throughout Phillies camp but the backup catcher, final bench spot and last two bullpen openings are in play.

Rafael Marchan and Garrett Stubbs will vie for the second-string catching job to J.T. Realmuto.

The bench competitors appear to be centerfielder Johan Rojas, corner outfielder Bryan De La Cruz and utilityman Dylan Moore. All three hit from the right side but offer different strengths. Rojas has the speed and defense, De La Cruz the right-handed pop and Moore the defensive versatility.

A dozen or more relievers will try to win the two bullpen jobs.

All eyes on Painter

The most interesting Phillie to watch throughout camp will be 22-year-old starter Andrew Painter, the team's top pitching prospect. Painter has the inside track to a rotation spot and will pitch for the first time in spring training since his lone start in 2023, when he went two innings against the Twins, felt elbow soreness the next day and eventually required Tommy John surgery that kept him out for all of 2023 and 2024.

Painter would have been a luxury in the 2023 rotation but is integral to their success in 2026. The Phillies will be without their ace, Zack Wheeler, for a month or two as he ramps up from September thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. The projected Opening Day rotation is Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola, Painter and Taijuan Walker. Given the up-and-down nature of Nola and Walker, having one more starter to count on would go a long way.

Phillies pitchers and catchers officially reported to Clearwater last Wednesday and this week began with their first full-squad workout Monday.