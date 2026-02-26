Could Zack Wheeler Return Earlier Than Expected? 'Possibly'

CLEARWATER, Fla. — You start to do the math and ... could Zack Wheeler be back in April?

The Phillies' ace threw his first bullpen session Thursday morning since undergoing venous thoracic outlet surgery on Sept. 23, which involved the removal of a rib.

Wheeler threw 21 pitches Thursday, all fastballs, and felt great afterward.

"It was very good. He's been recovering pretty well," manager Rob Thomson said after the Phillies' 7-3 win over the Nationals. "A couple days ago, we identified possibly today would be the day. He came in, he felt good, so we went after it. The velo was good, the ball flight was good.

"He felt great. We'll check him tomorrow and find out how he's feeling and get a plan going for moving forward."

It's been too long since you've heard Zack Wheeler make the mitt pop ⚾💥 ⚾💥 pic.twitter.com/UXiK6W3uD8 — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) February 26, 2026

Asked if this Thursday's bullpen session was the start to the six-week ramp-up period pitchers typically need in spring training, Thomson replied, "It starts his recovery."

Asked if Wheeler could be ready to pitch in a big-league game six weeks from Thursday, Thomson said "possibly."

"It all depends on how he feels and how he recovers," the Phillies' manager said. "It's new stuff and it's different than a lot of other injuries so we can't really pin it down to a week or a day, really

"He's worked awfully hard. That's the key to it. He's worked harder than he's ever worked in the offseason. He's strong, shoulder's stronger than it ever has been. Really feel good about it."

It is unclear whether Wheeler will appear in Grapefruit League games — "I guess it's possible," Thomson said — but even if he doesn't, there are other ways he can check off the remaining boxes. He can throw live batting practice, he can pitch a simulated game, and he could appear in minor-league spring training games away from eyeballs on the opposite side of the Phillies' Clearwater complex.

For now, the next step would be another bullpen session. The Phillies usually give their pitchers two days off after a 'pen, which could mean Sunday is Wheeler's next, barring any soreness or setbacks.

Sunday is the same day top pitching prospect and projected No. 5 starter Andrew Painter will make his first spring start since 2023. It should be one of the Phillies' most important days in camp in recent memory.

Rest of the staff

The only projected member of the Opening Day rotation the Phillies have used thus far in Grapefruit League games is Taijuan Walker, who went two innings Thursday.

Walker (Mexico) departs for the World Baseball Classic on Saturday, same as Aaron Nola (Italy). Cristopher Sanchez will start for the Phils on Saturday in Dunedin, then he'll leave to pitch for the Dominican Republic on March 6 against Nicaragua in pool play.

Painter will face the Yankees on Sunday. The only event that could have added to the hype Sunday would have been a matchup with Aaron Judge, but the three-time MVP will be with Team USA by then.