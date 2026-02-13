Evaluating Which Teams Would and Wouldn't Make Sense for Nick Castellanos

The difference in a player's salary can turn him from unattractive to appealing overnight and that's likely the case with Nick Castellanos following his Thursday release by the Phillies.

Castellanos is owed his $20 million salary from the Phillies, which will be offset by only the amount his new team pays him. That is likely to be the league minimum of approximately $780,000.

As a trade candidate, Castellanos drew little interest, largely because other front offices knew all along the Phillies were likely to release him. Why part with cash or a lottery ticket when you can just eventually sign the player instead?

Sifting through the league, a decent number of teams would have a fit on their roster for Castellanos, not as a guaranteed everyday player but as a platoon right fielder or DH who could gain more at-bats if he produces. Castellanos had even platoon splits last season but has historically been far better against lefties than righties.

Let's take an alphabetical look at which teams do and don't make sense for the 13-year vet:

Arizona Diamondbacks - Maybe

The D-backs just lost their superstar rightfielder Corbin Carroll for 4-to-6 weeks with a hamate bone injury that required surgery. They have playing time available in right field and also from the right side of a DH platoon with Pavin Smith.

Athletics - Probably not

Both of the A's corner outfielders, Lawrence Butler and Tyler Soderstrom, are left-handed bats, but both are core pieces of the A's. Castellanos would figure to have a small role on this roster as little more than a platoon piece for Butler, who hit .188 vs. lefties last season but whose improvement is crucial to the A's. They might not want to stunt any potential growth.

Atlanta Braves - Maybe

The only offensive player the Braves signed this winter was left-handed-hitting leftfielder Mike Yastrzemski. Castellanos could make sense as a platoon partner with him but only if the Braves would be comfortable playing him in left field, where he's started just 11 career games.

Baltimore Orioles - No

They have corner outfielders Taylor Ward and Tyler O'Neill from the right side so Castellanos doesn't look like a fit.

Boston Red Sox - Maybe

The Red Sox corner outfield is entirely left-handed with Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Masataka Yoshida. Thus Castellanos could make some sense. It would also be a beneficial ballpark for him to try to reestablish free-agent value for next year.

Chicago Cubs - No

The only spot for him would be DH, but that's also a place they may look to hide defensive liability Seiya Suzuki at times. If Suzuki plays right field every day, the Cubs have Matt Shaw as a right-handed DH option.

Chicago White Sox - Probably not

Austin Hays is their only right-handed-hitting outfielder but would Castellanos really want to go somewhere like this? If interested, they could probably offer more playing time than most teams at DH.

Cincinnati Reds - No

Castellanos thrived in Cincinnati, would be comfortable there and values that comfort, but there isn't room. Eugenio Suarez will be the usual DH with Ke'Bryan Hayes entrenched at third base. Noelvi Marte and Spencer Steer are right-handed hitters in the corner outfield picture.

Cleveland Guardians - Good fit

Appears on the surface to be a pretty good fit. Cleveland's top four outfielders are all left-handed bats, as is projected designated hitter CJ Kayfus. This could be a landing spot for Castellanos that results in playing time and also a chance to win.

Colorado Rockies - Probably not

Similar to the White Sox, it would be tough for most players to get enthused about playing for the 2026 Rockies. They could potentially platoon him with DH Mickey Moniak but what would be the point from the Rockies' side?

Detroit Tigers - Maybe

Another potential fit because the outfield skews left-handed. That said, Castellanos wouldn't play over Riley Greene even against lefties. He could be an option to platoon alongside Kerry Carpenter or Wenceel Perez as a DH but Detroit has an enormous outfield so it's hard to see Castellanos patrolling it these days.

Houston Astros - No

An overwhelmingly right-handed lineup. Not a fit.

Kansas City Royals - Probably not

Their corner outfielders will likely be lefty hitter Jac Caglianone and switch-hitter Isaac Collins, who is better from the left side. Castellanos could again work as a platoon DH, but the Royals have little reason to take time away from Caglianone and signed Lane Thomas in December to be a complementary right-handed outfielder.

Los Angeles Angels - Probably not

No team loves reclamation projects more than the Angels but the outfield skews right-handed. Probably not a fit.

Los Angeles Dodgers - No

The team that has Teoscar Hernandez and Andy Pages projected to hit seventh and eighth is not a fit for Nick Castellanos.

Miami Marlins - Maybe

Castellanos is from Miami, loves Miami and it's well-established that he's wanted to play in Miami. The Marlins would have room on the right side of a platoon at DH or right field, but what would be the point for them in stripping playing time away from young players? They also have Christopher Morel as a right-handed outfield option.

Milwaukee Brewers - Probably not

Perhaps he could platoon in right field with Sal Frelick, but the Brewers are an offense built around speed, plate selection and contact. Castellanos is not a fit in that sense.

Minnesota Twins - Good fit

Could make some sense with lefties Matt Wallner and Trevor Larnach manning the corner outfield. The Twins had a typically frugal offseason and could see Castellanos as a "big name" at a low risk who also fits the roster somewhat.

New York Mets - No

Outfield and DH are full.

New York Yankees - No

Outfield and DH are full.

Pittsburgh Pirates - No

Earlier in the offseason, maybe. But they signed Marcell Ozuna to DH and Ryan O'Hearn for the corner outfield.

San Diego Padres - Maybe

They have been connected to Castellanos already but it's hard to see where he'd factor in to a mostly right-handed-hitting team that signed Miguel Andujar as a DH.

San Francisco Giants - Maybe

The Giants would probably never trust him in their cavernous outfield but he could be a DH partner of left-handed bat Bryce Eldridge. Hitters rarely choose San Francisco when all options are equal because it's such a difficult place to produce offensively.

Seattle Mariners - Maybe

Their projected rightfielder is Victor Robles so they could stand to upgrade in that spot. Not out of the realm of possibility for Castellanos.

St. Louis Cardinals - Probably not

Not a fit. They could theoretically platoon him with Lars Nootbaar, but Nootbaar is one of their best pieces and the Cardinals are going nowhere in 2026. It makes sense to let him face lefties.

Tampa Bay Rays - Good fit

Could be a pretty good fit. The entire outfield is left-handed. The Rays are also known to shop for rebound candidates.

Texas Rangers - Good fit

Another decent fit if they like Castellanos as a DH partner of Joc Pederson, who should never face a southpaw.

Toronto Blue Jays - Good fit

Would be a logical tag-team partner of left-handed-hitting corner outfielder Jesus Sanchez. Great place to hit and try to boost your future stock.

Washington Nationals - Probably not

A weak lineup that would have room for Castellanos or most other veterans, but nothing they did this offseason indicates they'd go down this road.