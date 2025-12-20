Figuring Out Phillies’ Free-Agent Contract Standoff with J.T. Realmuto

On the surface, re-signing J.T. Realmuto to a multi-year deal is a no-brainer for the Philadelphia Phillies.

But, suddenly, it’s not a foregone conclusion. Per Matt Gelb at The Athletic (subscription required), the two sides appear to be at a standoff over a deal. The Phillies are willing to offer multiple years, but Realmuto continues to explore the market. Earlier this season, MLB Trade Rumors projected Realmuto for a two-year, $30 million deal. It’s money that is well within the Phillies’ wheelhouse.

So, what’s happening? It’s a unique situation, driven by his position, his age and the Phillies’ acute need behind the plate.

The J.T. Realmuto Market

Unlike other positions, Realmuto IS the market at catcher in free agency. A reference to MLB.com’s free-agent list makes the position plain. He’s not only the top-rated catcher by fWAR (4.0), he is the top-rated catcher by more than a point. The only catcher on the list that has signed a deal of more than one year is Danny Jansen, who just signed a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers worth $14.5 million.

Realmuto’s production makes him much more valuable. Realmuto slashed .257/.315/.384 with a .700 OPS in 134 games, with 12 home runs and 52 RBI. His home runs did drop for a second straight season — 20 in 2023 and 14 in 2024. Same for his OPS — .762 in 2023 and .751 in 2024.

But, combined with his defensive skills, he’s the best catcher for the money in free agency. But he’s also 35 at a position where age can become a real issue.

That age is also likely driving Realmuto’s exploration of the market. Say the Phillies are offering a two-year deal worth $30 million, as MLBTR projected. Realmuto and his agent know this is likely his last chance at a multi-year deal. Because money is guaranteed, that’s security aging players want. Realmuto may be looking for more money, or more security, and the Phillies may not have provided him the right package yet.

Yet, Philadelphia’s need at catcher is acute. At the trade deadline, the Phillies included their top catching prospect, Eduardo Tait, in the Jhoan Duran deal. The MLB roster has just two catchers — the defensive-minded Rafael Marchan and journeyman Garrett Stubbs. The franchise’s top catching prospect, Caleb Ricketts, has never played at Triple-A. It’s why Gelb and others reported that the Phillies are exploring the trade market in case they can’t get something done with Realmuto.

But, given what Philly has and the gaping hole losing Realmuto would leave, the Phillies should stop messing around, step up and get a deal done. At this point, they’re best served getting the deal done.

