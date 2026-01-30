Phillies' Rob Thomson Shares Bullish Stance on Major MLB Rule Change

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson isn't afraid of the MLB's latest round of rule changes. In particular, Thomson has high hopes that the automated ball-strike (ABS) challenge system will be a smooth transition from umpires having control over balls and strikes, as it has been for the entire existence of baseball.

The AI age is here, and MLB will be fully buying in with the ABS. Thomson doesn't believe there will be any issues with it. The former catcher feels framing pitches will still be a major component behind the plate.

“I think it’s great. When we tried it in spring training last year, a lot of the guys liked it — not everybody — but most did. And I think the umpires liked it as well. As long as somebody doesn’t get embarrassed, I like it. And if the players like it, I think it’s fair for everybody," Thomson said.

“They talk about whether it’s going to make receiving less important. That’s not really true, because you only get two challenges. Framing still comes into play.”

Rob Thomson Has Phillies Bought into ABS

Thomson's policy on not denigrating the ABS seems to be team-wide. Left-hander Tanner Banks shared his own excitement and relayed catcher JT Realmuto's excitement about the new system.

Banks stressed that the umpires, and their supposed inability to be perfect in calling balls and strikes, aren't to blame.

“I know J.T. was excited about it ... There were times in spring when he’d catch a pitch and immediately know it was a strike. You see guys like Bryce [Harper] or Kyle [Schwarber] get rung up on pitches that are balls — the hitter knows the zone better than anybody," Banks said.

“There’s a human element pitchers like with umpires. Maybe you steal something because the catcher does a great job. But at the end of the day, you want consistency. The umpires I’ve talked to are for it if it helps make the right call. It’s not a jab at anyone — it’s a matter of game integrity.”

Star lefty Cristopher Sánchez showed the closest to disagreeing with the system, but ultimately viewed the automation switch as an inevitability.

“It changes the game and you have to adjust. There are a few things that I don't necessarily like or agree with, but I just try to adapt and keep going," Sánchez said.

The MLB can't afford to slow down its return to prominence over the past two years. Baseball has lost a lot of interest over the past decade, but it's coming back.

Fans need to believe this change is good for the game, even if it's objectively bad for society as more jobs become automated.

Thomson and his team are doing their part to sell ABS to the masses, at least.