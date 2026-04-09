Phillies Top 3 Performers From Series Loss to SF Giants

The Philadelphia Phillies entered their series with the San Francisco Giants riding a ton of positive momentum.

They had won two series in a row, defeating the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies. A 6-4 victory in Game 1 against the Giants was their fifth win in six games, but the Phillies were stopped in their tracks after that.

Philadelphia wouldn’t score a single run in the final two games of the series, being shut out 6-0 and then 5-0 in the rubber game. The Phillies are now riding a 20-inning streak without scoring a run, a brutal stretch for a team with as much talent in their lineup as they have.

It was not a great three-game series, but there were still a few players who stood out for their performance. Here are the three top Philadelphia players against San Francisco.

Jonathan Bowlan

Mar 14, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jonathan Bowlan (52) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

For years, the bullpen has been a roller coaster, but not the good kind. Inconsistent performances have plagued the relief pitching staff, and Jonathan Bowlan was no exception this year.

After a clean first outing, he surrendered runs in back-to-back appearances. However, against the Giants, he did well. He picked up the win in the first game, throwing a scoreless sixth inning. In the 5-0 loss, he pitched the seventh inning.

Across two outings, he threw two innings, allowing only one hit and striking out three without issuing a walk. Bowlan was one of three pitchers to come out of the bullpen multiple times against the Giants.

Bryce Harper

Mar 31, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper (3) looks on after hitting an infield single against the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

When a lineup performs as poorly as Philadelphia’s did over the last two games, finding any positives in that group will be a challenge. But their star first baseman was a one-man wrecking crew.

Bryce Harper was seeing the ball incredibly well against San Francisco. He played in all three games, recording a .556/.692/.778 slash line, hitting two doubles and drawing four walks while not striking out once.

The Phillies had 19 hits in the series; Harper had five of them by himself. He was the only player with multiple extra-base hits in the series for the team and recorded half of their RBI with three.

It’s encouraging to see him starting to build some positive momentum after a tough start to the campaign with only five hits through the first three series.

Aaron Nola

Apr 3, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) delivers a pitch in the seventh against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 2025 season was a real struggle for Aaron Nola, who is under some pressure to get things back on track. He has looked much better through his first three starts, including one against the Giants.

Nola was the only starter who recorded a quality start in the series, going six innings and allowing three earned runs in the 5-0 loss. The only damage done against him was a three-run home run by Rafael Devers in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The offense gave him no support, as he did everything he could to help keep his team in the game.