The Risers, Fallers and Newcomers in Phillies New Top Prospect Rankings

The Phillies have three players on MLB.com's 2026 Top 100 prospects list, released Monday.

It's the same three as last year, just in a different order.

In 2025, Andrew Painter was ranked 16th, Aidan Miller 32nd and Justin Crawford 54th.

This year, Miller is ranked 23rd, Painter is 28th and Crawford is 53rd.

Graduation time

Painter and Crawford will be part of the Phillies' Opening Day roster and should play large roles on the 2026 club, Painter as their No. 4 or 5 starter and Crawford as the everyday centerfielder.

On Sunday, Painter made his first spring training start since 2023 with two 1-2-3 innings against the Yankees. The velocity and command were good, as was the fact that he came out of it healthy.

Painter's next spring start is lined up for Saturday in Clearwater against the Blue Jays.

Crawford is off to a hot start in camp, 5-for-15 with three doubles, a walk and stolen base.

Miller behind

Miller has fallen behind in camp as he's been sidelined by lower back soreness. He also dealt with back soreness at the end of last season, missing the final weekend at Triple A and not participating in the Arizona Fall League.

Miller said Thursday that he hopes to get into a spring training game by the end of camp, which tells you where he is in the rehab process. There are still three weeks to go. As of the weekend, he was limited to playing catch.

He could be a candidate to stay behind in Clearwater for extended spring training when the Phillies break camp if he is not ready to begin the season with the Triple A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on March 27.

Phillies Top 10

The most notable addition to the Phillies' updated prospect rankings is 17-year-old outfielder Francisco Renteria, who was ranked as the No. 3 international prospect by MLB Pipeline before the Phillies signed him for $4 million in January.

"I would say he probably has the best mix of tools that I've seen doing this over the years, when it comes to the athleticism, power, the hand-eye coordination and feel to hit," international scouting director Derrick Chung told MLB.com last month.

"When we’re talking about the five tools and maybe the sixth tool of makeup ... this is the best mix of tools I've ever seen since I started doing this."

Renteria is ranked fifth in the Phillies' system entering 2026 but this will be his first pro season, so he's obviously a ways away.

Here is the Phillies' new Top 10 prospects list at MLB Pipeline:

1. SS Aidan Miller, 21

(previously 2nd)

2. RHP Andrew Painter, 22

(previously 1st)

3. CF Justin Crawford, 22

4. RHP Gage Wood, 22

5. OF Francisco Renteria, 17

(new addition)

6. INF Aroon Escobar, 21

(previously 5th)

7. OF Dante Nori, 21

(previously 6th)

8. OF Gabriel Rincones Jr., 24

(previously 9th)

9. LHP Cade Obermueller, 22

(previously 6th)

10. RHP Moises Chace, 22

(previously 8th)

Some notes on the group:

Escobar and Nori

Escobar and Nori are in big-league camp and have both played a lot in the early going. Escobar is 1-for-11 and Nori is 2-for-11 with a double.

Both are expected to play this season at Double A.

Escobar spent most of last year at Single A Clearwater, where he hit .285/.377/.452 in 316 plate appearances, playing all but three of his games at second base.

Nori, who will play for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic along with Aaron Nola, finished up at Double A last season after hitting .262 with a .363 OBP for Clearwater, then posting a .396 OBP in 11 games at High A Jersey Shore.

Nori also played well in the prospect-laden Arizona Fall League, going 12-for-39 (.308) with two doubles and a homer.

Rincones Jr. dinged early

The powerful lefty-hitting corner outfielder has been sidelined all of camp by knee soreness. He spoke last week about his frustration. "Setback after setback," he said.

It's a shame because he otherwise could have competed for an Opening Day roster spot if he showed as much pop in spring training as he did a year ago.

Chace's road to recovery

The Phillies liked Chace a lot when they acquired him from the Baltimore Orioles at the 2024 trade deadline for reliever Gregory Soto. They still like him, he just hasn't pitched much since then.

Chace made two starts at High A and four at Double A in the Phillies' system the year he came over, then made six starts last season for Double A Reading before being shut down with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

The 2026 season will be mostly about rehab for him.