One MLB Executive Shockingly Believes Phillies Could Trade Star Pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to build some momentum following a terrible start to the season and will be seeking to turn things around.

After a terrible start to the campaign, the Phillies have been playing better since they made the switch to Don Mattingly as their manager. It wasn’t too surprising to see the team fire Rob Thomson after a (9-19) start to the year, especially considering a couple of early exits from the postseason.

Even though the team made the change to the manager, they still have a lot of areas that they need to improve. The offense overall has been really poor this year, especially against left-handed pitchers.

With the Atlanta Braves playing very well to start the season, it is going to take a long time for the Phillies to be able to get back in the race if they are going to be a contender. Due to the slow start, there is a possibility that Philadelphia could end up being a seller if things don’t turn around. However, with a lot of star veterans, some names being moved would be surprising.

Mark Feinsand of MLB recently polled some MLB executives, and one of them shockingly believes that Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler could get traded this season.

Dealing Wheeler Would Be a Shocking Move

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Even though things might not be going well right now, trading Wheeler would send shockwaves through baseball. The veteran right-hander has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for the last several years, and he is off to a strong start following surgery to remove a blood clot in his arm.

While it was a scary time for the right-hander, he has rehabbed well and is back making a positive impact for the team. Through two starts, he has totaled a 1-0 record, 2.45 ERA, and 14 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched. With a WHIP of 1.00, Wheeler continues to be one of the best in the game and hasn’t missed a beat.

The right-hander is set to make $42 million next year, which is a big number and one that not too many teams would be able to afford for the right-hander. It would be a major surprise to see Philadelphia move him, and if they did, it likely would result in other major moves regarding their other veteran stars.

Barring the team really collapsing this year, it would be a major shock to see Wheeler being made available for trade.