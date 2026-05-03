Terrible Performance Highlights Phillies' Offense Still Has Problems

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to get a little bit of a spark with the firing of their manager, Rob Thomson, but they got a reality check on Saturday night.

Following a (9-19) start to the season, the Phillies understandably fired their manager in hopes of trying to turn the year around. While Thomson was able to win a lot of games for Philadelphia, the team disappointed in the last two seasons in the playoffs, and a slow start to the campaign led to him being fired.

Replacing Thomson was Don Mattingly from the staff, and the veteran coach has been tasked with trying to salvage the year. Fortunately, there is a lot of time to be able to achieve that goal, and things got off to an encouraging start.

In their first series since the firing of Thomson, the Phillies were able to sweep the San Francisco Giants. The three wins included two walk-off wins in a doubleheader, and it appeared like Philadelphia was building some momentum. They were able to follow up that strong series with a win to open their set against the Miami Marlins.

However, riding a four-game winning streak, the Phillies had nothing on Saturday and were shut out in the loss. Furthermore, while being shut out is bad, they were only able to muster one hit and one walk.

Phillies’ Offense Still Has Issues

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Andrew Nardi | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Even though it was Thomson who took the brunt of the blame and was fired, this was a team that was performing really poorly offensively. Whether or not the struggles of some of these players were on Thomson is certainly up for debate, but being shut out once again this year is an indication of their struggles offensively this year.

While the offense for the Phillies might have struggled, credit also has to go to Max Meyer for the great performance. He was able to go seven innings and allowed just one hit.

For Philadelphia, while this loss was certainly a poor one, the team should be pleased with how they have performed since Thomson was fired. The Phillies are 4-1 now since the firing and will have a chance to win a second straight series.

As the team tries to come back and make a run, winning a series is a great place to start. Even though the offense was nowhere to be found on Saturday, they need to flush that performance and prepare for the rubber game on Sunday.