Phillies' Exciting Right-Hander Will Have Major Bullpen Role in 2027

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into an offseason of uncertainty, and the team will be hoping to remain a contender in the National League. If they are going to achieve that, improvements will have to be made.

After another early exit in the postseason, the Phillies are seemingly going back to the drawing board to try and figure out how to improve this team. Philadelphia is a veteran group that is seeing their window starting to close, and some long-term deals that they have handed out aren’t aging overly well.

While the Phillies would certainly like to move on from some of these deals, that seems highly unlikely at this point. Even if they do have a desire to shake things up, doing so will not be easy.

Philadelphia will certainly still be trying to improve, and one of the areas that will need some help is their bullpen. This is a group that really struggled to get the ball to their star closer down the stretch, and help will be needed.

However, while there were a lot of negatives for the unit down the stretch, one positive was the play of Alex McFarlane. The talented right-hander came in and had a positive impact for the team. Now, as they start to plan for the future, he figures to be a big part.

McFarlane Will Play Major Role

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alex McFarlane (71) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After looking very impressive in the minors for Philadelphia, it was no surprise to see McFarlane getting the call. In both Double-A and Triple-A, he totaled a 1.83 ERA and struck out 55 batters in 39.2 innings pitched.

When he got the call to the majors, he continued to pitch well. In 19 games, he pitched 19 innings, totaling a 2.84 ERA. He was able to continue generating swings and misses in the majors, totaling 20 in his 19 innings of work.

As Philadelphia starts to plan what their bullpen is going to look like, McFarlane is going to be a key piece. At 25 years old, he has worked his way through the system and has earned his spot.

Manager Don Mattingly seemingly had a good amount of faith in him toward the end of the year, and he was being used in high-leverage situations. As Mattingly starts to figure out what the bullpen will be for the team next year, McFarlane being in the setup role for Jhoan Duran seems like a distinct possibility.