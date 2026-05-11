Phillies Rightfully Continue Rise in MLB Power Rankings

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to play much better of late and are marching toward the .500 mark after another successful week.

Following the extremely disappointing start to the season, the Phillies are playing much better of late and are starting to turn things around. The decision to fire Rob Thomson continues to be a good one for the team. This move has created a bit of a spark for Philadelphia, and with an easier schedule, they have been able to build a lot of momentum.

After winning their series against the Colorado Rockies, the team is now (19-22) and has moved to second place in the National League East. While the team is undoubtedly playing better, there is still a long way to go for them to reach their goals from the start of the campaign.

Will Leitch of MLB recently released his MLB power rankings for the week, and after being 21st last week, Philadelphia has moved up to 18th.

Phillies Trending in the Right Direction

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber | John Jones-Imagn Images

With the team now winning their last four series, momentum is starting to build for Philadelphia, and that is a great thing for the franchise. This past week, the team was able to win five of their seven games, inching closer to the .500 mark.

To start the week, they finished up a wrap-around series with the Miami Marlins and secured a series victory on Monday. Following that matchup, they then faced the Athletics and were able to win two out of three games. However, despite the success overall in the week, they did lose two straight games to close the series against the Athletics and then the opener against the Rockies. Fortunately, they finished the weekend strong, winning the final two games.

Even though the team has been performing well, there has to be a little concern about the performance of a couple of their pitchers. Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola, and Andrew Painter all had some struggles this week and were unable to go deep into their games.

Furthermore, even though the team might not have received the best pitching from some of their starters, the lineup did come alive. On Saturday, it was great to see the struggling Alec Bohm hit two home runs, and hopefully that will help spark some better play from him.

As Philadelphia heads into this week, they will be on the road against the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates. With the team closing in on the .500 mark, this could be the week they reach it.