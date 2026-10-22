This Player Taking a Step Forward Will Be Important for Phillies

As the Philadelphia Phillies get set for the upcoming offseason, the team will not only be seeking external upgrades, but they will be hoping that some of their own players improve as well.

Coming off a frustrating end to the 2026 campaign, it is once again back to the drawing board for the Phillies. Unsurprisingly, Philadelphia will have some needs to address in order to improve.

Last season, two of the main areas that held the team back were some struggles in their outfield and their bullpen. The Phillies will surely be aggressive in the trade market and free agency to help improve these areas, but the team will also need some of their young players to continue to get better.

In 2026, the Phillies started to bring up some of their talented young players and give them a shot in the majors. One of those players was the talented young outfielder, Justin Crawford.

Crawford Taking Step Forward Will Be Important

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Justin Crawford (2) reacts in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Phillies try to find ways to improve, one of their young players getting better will be key. Right out of spring training, the team had the talented young outfielder on their roster.

Crawford was a player who really dominated in Triple-A in 2025, and he deserved the opportunity. In Triple-A last season, he slashed .334/.411/.452 with seven home runs and a whopping 46 stolen bases. With a high average and the ability to steal bases, he figured to be a player who was going to be able to add a new dynamic and some speed for the team this year.

In the majors, the numbers from the minors didn’t quite translate over. In 149 games, he slashed .264/.309/.353 with three home runs and just 17 stolen bases.

Seeing Crawford getting a bit more aggressive on the base paths when he is on is certainly something that the team will be hoping to see. The young outfielder is certainly going to be a big part of the Phillies’ plans in the outfield, and they would like to see him be pretty much an everyday player.

While he likely won’t be a .330 hitter in the majors, being a high-contact weapon for Philadelphia could really provide them with a boost. This is a team that lacked consistency in their lineup, and Crawford being a stolen base threat and high-average guy would help a lot.