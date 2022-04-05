Implications of Bryson Stott Making the Philadelphia Phillies' Opening Day Roster

On March 25, 2018, MLB’s no. 35 ranked prospect, Scott Kingery, signed a six-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies worth $24 million. Just a week later, Kingery returned to Philadelphia with the club to considerable fanfare.

It had been years since a prospect so highly touted was slated to play a starting role for the Phillies on Opening Day. Now, four years later, and to slightly less pomp, MLB’s no. 45 prospect Bryson Stott will be joining the Phillies for Opening Day, according to a report by Todd Zolecki.

Stott’s role on the team is still to be determined. He might start at third base, he could start at shortstop, or platoon with Alec Bohm and Didi Gregorius at the two positions simultaneously.

But that is a road the Phililes would rather not take. They learned their lesson in 2018, asking Kingery to start at shortstop, the toughest defensive position on the diamond, and a spot he had never played.

Nevertheless, the club believes they can find enough plate appearances for both Stott and Bohm to continue their development with consistent playing time.

However, the Phillies are no longer in rebuild mode, they can’t afford to waste plate appearances and starts on an unproductive player, especially Bohm, who struggles so heavily in the field.

Earlier in the spring there was some thought that both could not make the club. If Stott would succeed it would come at the expense of Bohm, but the pair forced the Phillies' hand.

Stott has hammered pitching the entire spring, slashing .419/.514/.581 with a home run. Bohm started off the spring tremendously slow, in his first 21 at-bats, he had just two hits. Since then, he's slashed .333/.333/.583.

Confidence matters to Bohm. His struggles spiral into slumps which spiral into precipitous declines. But once he goes into a hot streak, Bohm can become one of baseball’s most fearsome hitters, as evidenced by his 2020 rookie campaign.

A demotion to Triple-A would only reduce Bohm’s confidence further. But now that his roster spot is secured, regular playing time could see Bohm flourish as a major leaguer.

Stott’s promotion without a concurrent demotion does have some interesting ripples. It means there are no bench spots remaining for utility players on the entire roster.

With 28-man expanded rosters, the Phillies will likely carry 15 pitchers, five starters and 10 relievers, leaving room for 13 hitters. Assuming Stott is on the bench for Opening Day, that leaves three remaining spots.

One of those will be filled by a backup catcher, Garrett Stubbs, one will be filled by Mickey Moniak, and the final spot will be taken by Johan Camargo, who signed a major league free agent contract in November.

As Opening Day nears and the Phillies roster comes into shape, it’s hard not to be excited.

