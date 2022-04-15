Why Isn't Alec Bohm in the Philadelphia Phillies' Starting Lineup?

When the Philadelphia Phillies lineup was released on Friday afternoon, Alec Bohm's name was yet again absent. While his three errors on Monday against the New York Mets are almost certainly the cause for his benching, it's curious since the righty has been swinging a hot bat to begin the season.

One would think that Bohm's .667/.700/1.000 slash line—although a small sample size through just 10 plate appearances—would have earned him some starts as the designated hitter, or perhaps even at first base.

And yet, the 25-year-old is now sitting for the fourth consecutive game, despite Manager Joe Girardi ensuring that both Bohm and top prospect Bryson Stott would receive equal opportunities after both making the Opening Day roster.

“It’s a tough balance. [Bohm] is getting an at-bat every day," Girardi said on MLB Network Radio. "I want to get him back out at third. [Johan] Camargo is playing extremely well. The thing is we’ve got a lot of ground ball pitchers on our team, but I need to get him back out there and I understand that. It’s tricky, but we know that he can have a huge impact on our team and we really love the work that he’s doing."

Indeed, Camargo has been playing well and is a much better defensive option at third over Bohm, but Camargo was acquired as a bench piece, nothing more, nothing less. The Phillies should not want a repeat of last season, where Ronald Torreyes received 40 starts over at third base. And for what it's worth, the Phillies drafted Bohm third overall in 2018, while Camargo was simply signed as free agent. Philadelphia should want to supply their own draft picks with more opportunities.

Some may say that Girardi's hands are tied. With Rhys Hoskins at first base, Kyle Schwarber in left, Nick Castellanos in right field, Bryce Harper in right field, and all not possessing elite defensive skills, there's too many options at DH; Bohm just happens to be the odd one out of the bunch.

However, Bohm's .700 OBP certainly looks a lot more appealing than Schwarber's .226, especially in the leadoff spot. It's a shame that a young player like Bohm, who appears to struggle with his confidence as is, is unable to be supplied with some starts here and there. As the rest of the lineup has struggled offensively to begin 2022, it seems Bohm would be a bright spot in a rather bleak lineup at the moment.

Bohm is reportedly getting the start on Saturday vs. Miami Marlins' lefty Trevor Rogers. Still, Girardi's decision-making regarding Bohm begs the question: If you're not going to start him, why not just send him down? Sure, this might hurt his confidence as well, especially since it would be the second time in his short major league career, but it won't hurt him any more than not getting regular reps at the plate.

At least with Triple-A Lehigh Valley he'd be a regular in the everyday lineup. Yes, Bohm's defense is probably the worst in the league, but if he's hitting well with the major league club while the rest of the lineup slumps, he deserves to secure a spot as a starter. Girardi and the Phillies must figure it out.

