Former Phillies Prospect Mick Abel Has Great Opportunity After Blockbuster Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies are preparing to start a long trip with their new-look roster after the trade deadline.
As expected, the Phillies were extremely active at the trade deadline, making some roster improvements. This team knows that its window of opportunity to win is now, and it is going to try to make the most of it.
After the season, they will have some hard decisions to make in free agency. Key players like Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, and Ranger Saurez are all free agents. Furthermore, Schwarber and Suarez are likely being two of the best players available.
Despite a strong first half of the year, Philadelphia had two glaring issues that they had to address before the trade deadline. One was to upgrade the bullpen, and the other was to add some help for the outfield.
With a need to bring in a star closer, the Phillies made a blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Twins to acquire closer Jhoan Duran. Philadelphia had to give up a couple of top prospects but seemingly held on to the ones they wanted to.
However, one player who was traded is in an excellent position to succeed.
Brent Maguire of MLB recently wrote about former Phillies prospect Mick Abel being in a great position to find success with his new team.
“For a Minnesota team that sold a lot of its roster and will likely enter a rebuilding or retooling phase, Abel will get ample chances in the Majors.”
With a plethora of starting pitchers, Philadelphia was able to trade from an area of strength in order to improve their bullpen. Mick Abel was considered to be one of the top prospects for the team and started to get his feet wet in the Majors this campaign.
Will Abel Thrive in Minnesota?
However, with the Phillies having one of the best rotations in baseball, there wasn’t a spot for him, especially considering that Andrew Painter is also in the system.
With the Twins, Abel should be getting a chance to impress fairly soon. This is a team that absolutely gutted their roster at the trade deadline and has numerous openings.
So far this season with the Phillies, Abel has totaled a 5.04 ERA in six starts but has flashed some of the potential that he possesses.
While it appears as if Minnesota will be heading into a potential lengthy rebuild, it will provide Abel with the opportunity to prove himself as a pitcher in the Majors. That likely wouldn’t have come easy with Philadelphia because of the talent around him, but this was an ideal landing spot for the 23-year-old.