Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Maton Mashes Homer in Lehigh Valley IronPigs Loss

The Minor League affiliates seem to be mirroring the big club of late, as the bats were once again rather quiet within the Philadelphia Phillies organization on Wednesday.

Even so, here's everything you missed around the Phillies' farm:

Daily Winners:

Triple-A: INF Nick Maton - 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, BB

Maton is once again off to a slower start in Triple-A this year, but showed a sign of life with a solo shot in Wednesday's game. He's sporting a meager .672 OPS thus far in the young season, and has gone down on strikes an uncharacteristic five times.

Double-A: RHP Noah Skirrow - 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 6 K

Skirrow is an increasingly intriguing arm. The Phillies inked the Liberty University product as an undrafted Free Agent in 2020.

The right-hander was surely a casualty of the limited five-round draft, his stuff alone makes him worth a shot. He's looking to follow up a solid 2021 in which he pitched across three levels, posting a 4.34 ERA across 58 professional innings, striking out 60.

High-A: RHP Cristian Hernandez - 3.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Once a headliner in the Phillies infamous Tyler Anderson trade of 2021, which was called off due to a medical concern in Hernandez' physical, the 21 year-old has settled back into the BlueClaws rotation. The young righty pitched 75.2 innings of 3.57 ERA ball last year, and is definitely a player to watch going forward.

Low-A: OF Jadiel Sanchez - 3-for-5, RBI, K

One of the more underrated bats in the Threshers lineup, Sanchez lashed three singles on Wednesday night, bumping his season average to a respectable .278. The 20 year-old was quick to impress in 2021, hitting .297 with an .819 OPS after coming stateside.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Worcester Red Sox: L 7-3

Notable Performances:

RHP Mark Appel - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K

UTIL Dalton Guthrie - 0-for-4

Reading Fightin' Phils vs. Akron RubberDucks: W 3-1

Notable Performances:

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 1-for-3, R, BB

RHP Francisco Morales - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: W 4-3

Notable Performances:

OF Johan Rojas - 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB

OF Ethan Wilson - 0-for-2, 2 BB, 2 SB

Clearwater Threshers vs. St. Lucie Mets: L 9-3

Notable Performances:

INF Hao-Yu Lee - 2-for-5, RBI, K

INF Alexeis Azuaje - 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 SB

