Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Clearwater Duo Impressing Early

A duo of under-the-radar Philadelphia Phillies prospects in Alexeis Azuaje and Marcus Lee Sang have begun to catch fire in Clearwater.

Lee Sang, who was Jadiel Sanchez' draft counterpart in 2019, has the potential to develop some solid tools, but struggles with discipline at the plate, as well as lifting the baseball. He's eight for his last twenty three.

Azuaje, who was perhaps the most exciting name included in our 'Five Under the Radar Phillies Prospects' list, is easily a top 30 prospect in the Phillies system, and is four for his last eight.

Daily Winners:

Triple-A: C Donny Sands - 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB

Donny Sands is off to an excellent start in the Phillies organization. Thus far, he's sporting a .446 on-base percentage, and has walked 14 times to his 10 strikeouts thus far. He's a work-in-progress behind the plate, but his eye is a surprising tool that seems to be developing nicely.

Double-A: RHP Braden Zarbnisky - 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

It was a pretty dismal night in Reading, but Braden Zarbnisky is off to a solid start out of the Fightin's bullpen. Thus far, the 2020 Undrafted Free Agent has managed a 1.17 ERA across his first 7.2 innings of work. He's following up on a strong 2021 season, where he accellerated thru three minor league levels, and posted a 4.20 ERA with 51 K's.

High-A: C Andrick Nava - 1-for-3, BB, K

A switch-hitting catcher who is well liked throughout the organization, Nava is off to a grand start in 2022. He's recorded a hit in all but one of the games in which he's played.

Nava showed early that he has a good feel for contact, but injuries have limited his playing time over the years, and he is not exactly a strong defender behind the plate. He'll certainly be a name to watch this year, especially if he can remain healthy.

Single-A: INF Alexeis Azuaje - 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI

Perhaps one of the most exciting under-the-radar names in the Phillies' system, Azuaje leads all Clearwater regulars in average exit velocity at 90.1 miles-per-hour. He's an exciting presence at the plate.

The big thing to watch for Azuaje is that he keeps his strikeout numbers in check, which he has not done in the early goings. The infielder only struck out five times across 45 at-bats in 2021. He's already gone down on strikes ten times in 28 at-bats in 2022.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: L 4-3

Notable Performances:

RHP Connor Brogdon - 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

LHP Kyle Dohy - 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Harrisburg Senators: L 7-2

Notable Performances:

OF Símon Muzziotti - 0-for-4, 4 K

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 0-for-4, 2 R, 1 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Asheville Tourists: W 4-3

Notable Performances:

OF Johan Rojas - 1-for-3

LHP JP Woodward - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: W 5-0

Notable Performances:

OF Marcus Lee Sang - 2-for-4, 2 RBI, K

RHP Victor Lopez - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K

