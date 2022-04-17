Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Andrew Painter Steals the Show

Andrew Painter popped onlookers eyes on Saturday with an outstanding performance for the Clearwater Threshers, but the other Philadelphia Phillies Minor League affiliates also saw some success last night too.

Here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Daily Winners:

Triple-A (DH): CF Dalton Guthrie - 1-for-1, removed early from game.

This one is less of a winner and more of a notable moment. There was no reason given for Guthrie's early departure from Saturday's game, but one would hope it's nothing that will require the utilityman to miss any playing time. Guthrie has been on an absolute roll to start the season. Here's hoping that roll is uninterrupted.

Double-A: RHP Francisco Morales - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Since bumping to a full-time relief role, Morales has thrived. He's allowed just one hit across five innings of work with Reading, and has struck out six. His slider seems to be building brilliantly off of his fastball, and Morales no longer has to worry about mixing in his average changeup, meaning he can serve hitters a steady diet of his two best pitches, and there's not much they can do about it.

High-A: RHP Mick Abel - 3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Abel is, bar none, the most talented prospect within the Phillies organization. He boasts plus stuff across the board, including a plus-plus fastball and slider combo with an above-average changeup, and he can pump consistent velocity with the best of them. His command, however, is still in the works, but he is an immense talent nonetheless.

Single-A: RHP Andrew Painter - 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K

Andrew Painter is off to an absurd start in the early goings of 2022. His fastball touched 99 on Saturday, and he managed to toss four hitless innings, striking out seven against the St. Lucie Mets. He has yet to allow a run this season, and has struck out 16 batters in seven innings of work.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Worcester Red Sox: L 1-13

Notable Performances:

RHP Mark Appel - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

C Donny Sands - 0-for-2, 2 BB, K

Reading Fightin' Phils vs. Akron RubberDucks: L 2-1

Notable Performances:

LHP Zach Warren - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

LHP Brian Marconi - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: L 6-1

Notable Performances:

Ethan Wilson - 2-for-3, SB, K

DJ Stewart - 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: L 4-3

Notable Performances:

RHP Dominic Pipkin - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

LHP JP Woodward - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. St. Lucie Mets: L 5-4

Notable Performances:

1B Felix Reyes - 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, K

INF Kendall Simmons - 1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, 2 K

