Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Bryson Stott Makes His Triple-A Debut

After his demotion on Monday, Philadelphia Phillies' top prospect Bryson Stott led off for the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs on Wednesday, officially kicking off what looks to be an extended stay at Triple-A.

Thanks to a few rain cancellations on Tuesday, this recap will also serve as the recap for the 26th as well as the 27th of April. So, without further ado, here's everything you missed on the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: SS Bryson Stott - 0-for-4, 2 K

It was an unfortunate night for Stott at the plate, but he will figure to continue as the Iron Pigs' leadoff man–if for no other reason than it gets him more at-bats.

Stott struggled to begin his Major League career, but it's worth noting that he essentially skipped Triple-A to begin with. Here's hoping he can finish out his development, and rejoin the big club in a timely manner.

Double-A: RHP Francisco Morales - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Francisco Morales has been lights out since joining the Reading bullpen. The filthy right-hander has yet to allow a run across 11.2 innings pitched, and has sat down 18 batters on strikes.

Morales' fastball/slider combination is extremely effective, especially given the fact that he can manipulate his slider multiple different ways. He has a clear path to the Major League bullpen should he keep this up.

High-A: RHP Griff McGarry - 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 4 K

It was unfortunate timing for Griff McGarry's third start of the season, as he happened to catch the top prospect in all of baseball, Adley Rutschman, on a rehab assignment with the Aberdeen IronBirds.

The big news here was that McGarry managed to keep his walk numbers down, even in a rough outing where he allowed two homers. Still, the stuff is unbelievable. He is right up there in the conversation with Mick Abel and Andrew Painter.

Single-A: OF Yhoswar Garcia - 6-for-9 (2 games) 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K, 5 SB (!)

Nicknamed 'The Drone,' Yhoswar managed to bring himself all the way back after a terrible start to the season. He now owns a .240 average, but has swiped 11 bags on the year, including FIVE across his last two games.

He has game-changing speed, and plays plus center field defense. The swing-and-miss concerns are real, but there is some raw power there too. Very toolsy young player.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. SWB RailRiders: L 4-3

Notable Performances:

INF Nick Maton - 1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBI, K

C Donny Sands - 1-for-4

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (DH): L 10-2, W 5-2

Notable Performances:

RHP James McArthur - 2.2 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

LHP Brian Marconi - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Aberdeen IronBirds: 26th L 10-2, 27th L 10-1

Notable Performances:

OF Baron Radcliff - 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI, 2 K

RHP Victor Vargas - 5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels: 26th W 7-3, 27th W 6-1

Notable Performances:

LHP Gabriel Cotto - 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K

INF Kendall Simmons - 3-for-5, HR, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, K

