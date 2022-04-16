Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Ortiz's Big Day, McGarry Debuts

Friday was an exciting day across the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League affiliates, as a multitude of standout performances sparkled across all levels.

Here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Daily Winners:

Triple-A (DH): CF Dalton Guthrie - 4-for-8. 2 R, 4 RBI, SB, K

Guthrie once again shone the brightest on Friday, stringing four singles together across a double-header in Lehigh Valley. He paired his offensive contributions with some outstanding defense in center field. He is off to a magnificent start in 2022, and it is not going unnoticed.

Double-A: OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 5 RBI, 3 K

This makes back-to-back days that Ortiz has been dubbed the 'daily winner,' and for good reason. He blasted two home runs for Reading today, albeit striking out three times. He's righted the ship, and now boasts a .911 OPS on the young season.

High-A: RHP Griff McGarry - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

The Phillies' fifth-round pick from 2021, McGarry has become one of the Phillies forefront talents. He's working his way back from a spring injury, but is expected to continue to stretch out over the course of the MiLB season. He boasts the best pure stuff in the Philadelphia farm system, bar none.

Single-A: INF Kendall Simmons - 1-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI, K

Simmons has long been an interesting prospect, but thanks to some poor results, untimely injuries, and the lost year, he's fallen off of many evaluators radars. He's off to a decent start in 2022, hitting .250 alongside a .750 OPS. He has immense power, but the swing-and-miss tendencies are concerning, as is the lack of quality contact.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Worcester Red Sox: W 7-3

Notable Performances:

INF Nick Maton - 1-for-3, HR, R, 2 RBI, K

OF Roman Quinn - 1-for-3, BB

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Worcester Red Sox: L 7-5

Notable Performances:

RHP Hans Crouse - 0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 1 K

C Donny Sands - 1-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI, K

Reading Fightin' Phils vs. Akron RubberDucks: W 12-3

Notable Performances:

C Logan O'Hoppe - 1-for-5, 2B, R, 2 RBI

RHP Adam Leverett - 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, BB, 6 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: L 4-1

Notable Performances:

OF Johan Rojas - 1-for-4, BB, SB

OF Baron Radcliff - 2-for-3, BB, K

Clearwater Threshers vs. St. Lucie Mets: L 4-3

Notable Performances:

INF Hao-Yu Lee - 1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, BB

LHP Rafael Marcano - 4.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

