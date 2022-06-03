Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Logan O'Hoppe Continues Torrid Start

After Wednesday's rainouts to both Lehigh Valley and Reading, three of four Philadelphia Phillies affiliates were luckily able to sneak their games in on Thursday. The unlucky affiliate being Jersey Shore, which was unfortunately forced to postpone. Fortunately, despite rain, Clearwater was able to wrap up their contest after a substantial delay.

There are a few individual performances worth highlighting, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: SS Didi Gregorius - 1-for-4, K

After he crushed a home run in his rehab debut, Didi Gregorius managed to tack a single to his rehab line in Thursday's win over the RailRiders.

Gregorius' return is more anticipated than ever, as the Phillies just learned they'll be without Jean Segura for 10-12 weeks after he suffered a fractured finger. While Bryson Stott and Nick Maton have done well in Segura's absence, it remains likely that one of them will be replaced with the veteran shortstop when he's able to return.

Double-A: C Logan O'Hoppe - 2-for-3, HR, 2B, R, 2 RBI, K

Perhaps it is common knowledge by now, but the Phillies currently boast the hottest catching prospect in all of baseball.

After a slower start to the season, O'Hoppe has been scorching for nearly a month and a half. He tore through the tail-end of April, slashed .309/.411/.593 in May, and began June with his ninth home run of the season and a double down the left field line.

He is the real deal, and don't be surprised to see him as a consensus top 100 talent in the sport come midseason rankings.

High-A: PPD

Single-A: INF Kendall Simmons - 3-for-4, R, RBI, K

One of the most dynamic bats in the Phillies' system, Simmons continues to make progress in his ability to make consistent, quality contact.

He has some impressive raw power and churns out some exciting exit velocities, but his swing-and-miss concerns are valid.

Still, his strikeout numbers aren't all that bad, though he is currently playing below his skill level, and he's working with a near .100 point separation between his average and on-base percentage. They're baby steps, but improvements nonetheless.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. SWB RailRiders: W 3-2

Notable Performances:

LHP Jose Alvarado - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

2B Scott Kingery - 0-for-4, 2 K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Hartford Yard Goats (DH): W 4-1, W 1-0

Notable Performances:

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 2-for-3, HR, R, RBI

RHP James McArthur - 5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: PPD

Clearwater Threshers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays: W 6-3

LHP Jordi Martinez - 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K

INF Erick Brito - 1-for-2, 3B, 2 R, BB

