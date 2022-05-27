Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Moniak Finishes Reading Rehab Stint

The Philadelphia Phillies are in desperate need of a center fielder, and Mickey Moniak is nearly ready. His stay with Reading was only scheduled to last through Thursday, but the next steps for him are unclear as of yet.

As for the rest of the Phillies' affiliates, Thursday was another bleak day. Three of the four teams took losses, while Lehigh Valley managed to ride to a slim, pitching-powered win.

Yet, there are some individual performances worth highlighting, so here's everything else you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: 2B Scott Kingery - 2-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB

Things are beginning to look up for Scott Kingery.

The former top prospect was off to a dismal start up until yesterday. Kingery is now 4-for-7 in his last two games with a home run, a double, and his first walk of the season.

It may not seem like much, but if the 28 year-old can snowball this into a successful Triple-A campaign, it would be a welcome sign for both the big club and Phillies fans alike.

Double-A: OF Mickey Moniak - 1-for-5, 3 K

In the final day of his Reading Rehab assignment, Moniak showcased his greatest weakness, his propensity to strike out.

Over the course of his six game rehab, Moniak has struck out eight times, and walked just once. On the flip side of the coin, he's managed a 1.054 OPS, but the swing-and-miss tendencies are still relatively concerning.

However, this is a problem that Moniak has exhibited throughout his entire professional career. If he can make up for the strikeouts with a hefty, impactful bat in the scenarios where he does make contact, things should hopefully even out.

High-A: OF Ethan Wilson - 2-for-3, K, SB

The BlueClaws have not been known for their offensive capabilities in 2022, but the Phillies' second round pick from 2021 has begun to heat up a little bit.

Wilson has the potential to develop into a fabulous offensive profile. He'd shown both plus power and contact abilities at South Alabama, but has yet to combine the two in the same season.

After an aggressive promotion to Jersey Shore, Wilson has begun to settle in, far surpassing his tepid April numbers with a solid .262/.333/.400 slash in May.

Single-A: Wilfredo Flores - 3-for-5, R, K

He's playing a bit below his age level, but Flores has managed a solid year thus far in Clearwater.

He boasts a glove-first profile, but has a good feel for contact and doesn't strike out often. That said, his swing decisions need work, and he boasts very little extra base power.

However, his average exit velocities have been among the strongest of the Threshers. If he can manage to find consistent lift on the ball, there's a chance the offensive tools could develop further.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Worcester Red Sox: W 2-1

Notable Performances:

LHP Cristopher Sánchez - 4.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 K

RHP Francisco Morales - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies: L 4-6

Notable Performances:

C Logan O'Hoppe - 1-for-5, R, RBI

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 1-for-5, 3 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Greenville Drive: L 3-7

Notable Performances:

1B Rixon Wingrove - 2-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI, 2 K

LHP Erubiel Armenta - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Jupiter Hammerheads: L 5-9

INF Hao-Yu Lee - 1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, BB

RHP Tommy McCollum - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!