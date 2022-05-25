Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Mickey Moniak Moves Up

The Philadelphia Phillies' minor league affiliates followed the big league club's lead on Tuesday, each suffering disappointing losses in their own unique way.

Lehigh Valley dropped their series opener with Worcester. Reading, even with Mickey Moniak's help, fell short against Binghamton. Meanwhile, Clearwater and Jersey Shore could only muster one run between themselves.

Still, there are personal performances worth highlighting, so here's what you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: LHP Bailey Falter scratched from start

In an unusual turn of events, Bailey Falter was reportedly scratched from his start Tuesday against Worcester. The cause is still unknown, but could have something to do with the Phillies' rotation and/or bullpen. Falter has yet to allow a run in 10.1 innings with Lehigh Valley.

LHP Cristopher Sanchez was also scratched from his start on Wednesday, something else to keep an eye on.

Double-A: OF Mickey Moniak - 2-for-5, 2 K

The Phillies' last in-house hope to fill their center field void played nine of ten innings at the position on Tuesday. He slapped two singles, and struck out twice (once looking on a very, very low called strike.)

Moniak will stick at Reading through Thursday, but it is the Phillies' prerogative as to where he goes from there. They could choose to either send him through Lehigh Valley, or, if deemed ready, could simply join the big club.

They could really use his help right about now.

High-A: RHP Kyle Glogoski - 3.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

He's back! After enduring an elbow sprain late last year, the New Zealander is back and dealing in High-A, after warming up for two appearances in Clearwater.

The 23 year-old burst out onto the scene in 2019, tossing an incredibly impressive 1.68 ERA across 80.1 innings of Single and High-A ball. He impressed with a mature, finesse style of pitching, all while sitting 88-90 on his fastball.

Unfortunately, after the lost minor league year, Glogoski took a step back in 2021, and battled some injury issues. He'll aim to right the ship in 2022, and got off to a solid start on Tuesday.

Single-A: Alexeis Azuaje and Jadiel Sanchez hit the Injured List

Unfortunately, two of the most promising and exciting prospects in Clearwater headed to the injured list with unlisted injuries on Tuesday.

It's poor timing for Azuaje, who was just beginning to really find his swing. Sanchez had cooled off after a significantly hot start, but began swinging the bat well again of late.

Hopefully, both will be back up and swinging in no time.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Worcester Red Sox: L 2-13

Notable Performances:

1B Darick Hall - 1-for-3, RBI, BB

OF Matt Vierling - 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB, K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies: L 3-4

Notable Performances:

C Logan O'Hoppe - 2-for-5, 2B, R, K

LHP Ethan Lindow - 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Greenville Drive: L 1-9

Notable Performances:

OF Carlos De La Cruz - 1-for-3, 2 K

INF Casey Martin - 1-for-4, R, 2 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Jupiter Hammerheads: L 0-6

RHP Oswald Medina - 5.0 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

RHP Eiberson Castellano - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

