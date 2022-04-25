Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: De La Cruz' Triumphant Return

The Philadelphia Phillies' Minor League affiliates almost pulled off a full day of wins once again, but Reading unfortunately fell short by two runs.

Still, there were some performances worth acknowledging on the day, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: C Donny Sands - 1-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI - Left with apparent injury

This was unfortunate to see, but was important to note. Donny Sands apparently tweaked something on his double in the third inning. He exited the game in the top of the fourth, and was replaced by Austin Wynns behind the plate.

Sands is off to an excellent start in the Phillies organization. He's hitting .326 with a .954 OPS, and boasts 15 walks to 10 strikeouts. Hopefully he's not dealing with anything serious.

Double-A: C Logan O'Hoppe - 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, BB, K

While O'Hoppe isn't swinging the stick with as much fervor to start this season, he has certainly carried his plate discipline over from the 2021 season. He's getting on base at a .368 clip, and has walked seven times compared to nine strikeouts.

This was, arguably, the most important quality to see O'Hoppe transfer from a career year in 2021. He is an excellent defender behind the plate, and carries a solid amount of raw pop. As long as he can get on base regularly, he's sure to be considered as a frontline backstop.

High-A: OF Carlos De La Cruz - 1-for-2, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB - outfield assist!

All six-foot-eight of Carlos De La Cruz returned to Jersey Shore with a bang on Sunday night, as he slugged a long home run to left field, and showcased his strong arm as he gunned down a runner at home.

If De La Cruz could ever find a way to make more quality contact, he would rocket up Phillies prospect boards. His frame itself is enough to make you think of guys like Oneil Cruz, Aaron Judge, you know, those six-foot-six-plus guys that make power hitting look easy.

He has yet to take the leap, but he's still just 22 years old. He is raw, but there is potential there.

Single-A: OF Marcus Lee Sang - 2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, 2 K

Otherwise known as Jadiel Sanchez' draft mate, Marcus Lee Sang is another over-slot 2019 pick who the Phillies saw something special in.

The 21-year-old is off to a solid start this season, hitting .316 with a .752 OPS. He's flashed some solid tools, but continues to hit the ball on the ground a bit too often. That said, he's among the highest maximum exit velocity leaders in Clearwater.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: W 10-1

Notable Performances:

RHP Colton Eastman - 3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 4 K

RHP Matt Seelinger - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Harrisburg Senators: L 5-3

Notable Performances:

OF Madison Stokes - 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 0-for-4, 2 R, 1 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Asheville Tourists: W 13-6

Notable Performances:

OF Johan Rojas - 2-for-4, 2B, 3 R, RBI, BB, SB

RHP Jason Ruffcorn - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: W 8-1

Notable Performances:

OF Jadiel Sanchez - 1-for-3, 3B, R, 2 BB

RHP Gunner Mayer - 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!