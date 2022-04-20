Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Jhailyn Ortiz Stays Hot

Jhailyn Ortiz is 7-for-his-last-22, and continues to mash the baseball after a slow start to his 2022 Double-A campaign. However, Ortiz and catcher Logan O'Hoppe's big days couldn't save the Reading Phillies, as they were the lone Philadelphia Phillies affiliate to fall on Tuesday night.

Here's everything else you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Daily Winners:

Triple-A: RHP Colton Eastman - 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

A former fourth rounder from 2018, Eastman has strung together a couple of decent years within the Phillies system. He's a softer-tossing righty, but has seen an uptick in strikeout numbers of late. The Phillies chose not to protect Eastman from the Rule 5 draft this year, but he's off to a solid start to the season, now posting a 3.86 ERA.

Double-A: OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, BB

Ortiz has really picked it up since his slow start, and is now boasting an .824 OPS in the early goings. He is further substantiating the improved reports that surfaced about him last year, which is rightfully making onlookers excited. He boasts the best outfield arm and raw power in the entirety of the Phillies' system.

High-A: RHP Victor Vargas - 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 K

After he performed exceptionally in Single-A last year, Victor Vargas was quickly promoted to Jersey Shore. Unfortunately, he struggled mightily, ending the season with a 10.47 ERA in High-A. However, the 21 year-old seems to be back on track now, touting a 3.38 ERA across his first two starts of the year.

Single-A: OF Jadiel Sanchez - 2-for-4, R, K

He's back! Jadiel Sanchez scores his second straight 'daily winner' award, and has managed to lift his average to an impressive .303 on the season, complementing an .828 OPS. Keep your eye on this one, he's a sneaky favorite for a breakout in 2022.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: W 6-1

Notable Performances:

RHP Connor Brogdon - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

OF Roman Quinn - 1-for-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI, BB, K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Harrisburg Senators: L 12-5

Notable Performances:

C Logan O'Hoppe - 2-for-3, 3 R, BB, SB

LHP Erik Miller - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: L 6-1

Notable Performances:

C Nick Matera - 3-for-4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB

OF Baron Radcliff - 2-for-5, 2B, RBI, K

Clearwater Threshers vs. St. Lucie Mets: L 5-4

Notable Performances:

C Arturo De Freitas - 2-for-4, RBI, K

RHP Rodolfo Sanchez - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

