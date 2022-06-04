Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Marchan Slugs First Ever Minors Homer

Even though he already boasts two major league home runs in his short career, Rafael Marchan spent 1,027 minor league at-bats hunting for his first ever home run.

It finally came to him yesterday, and it was no cheapie.

His success is only a small part of a jam-packed day of minor league action, so here's everything else you missed around the Phillies farm on Friday, June 3:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: LHP Bailey Falter - 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 9 K

Falter allowed two runs on Friday, the first he's allowed in the minors in 2022. He sat 86-87 on an ice cold Scranton Wilkes-Barre stadium gun, which likely translates to more of his typical 90-92.

The lefty has had a solid season between the majors and minors, and has truly sparkled in his four starts with Triple-A. He's struck out 26 batters while walking just two across 16.1 innings.

What's more, in his last MLB start, marred by fielding errors, he sat at an elevated 92-94 in the first inning. This wasn't the first time Falter's velocity has jumped, but it's something he's struggled to sustain for an extended period of time since his tough bout with COVID-19.

If he can managed to consistently sustain that kind of velocity, with his wacky delivery, the Falter has a chance to be a real contributor at the major league level.

Double-A: C Logan O'Hoppe - 1-for-3, R, RBI

Reading managed just three hits on Friday, but Logan O'Hoppe was, of course, one of them.

He's continued an unbelievable season, both at and behind the plate, hitting .302 alongside a .969 OPS. He's rapidly closing in on balancing his walk and strikeout numbers too, boasting 21 bases on balls and just 26 strikeouts across 42 games this year.

As the trade deadline quickly approaches, O'Hoppe's name is sure to be tossed around a lot. It will be interesting to see whether or not the Phillies brass are willing to entertain the idea of dealing him. At this point, his name is deeply ingrained in top prospect conversations.

High-A: OF Ethan Wilson - 3-for-6, 2B, R, 2 K, SB

The Phillies second pick from the 2021 Draft, is officially on break out watch.

He's hitting .324 over his last 19 games with six doubles, a triple, and two home runs. He's also swiped 15 bags this year. Since May began, his slashline is .292/.354/.461.

Although he boasts a dynamic toolset, Wilson has struggled to combine his raw power and keen contact ability at times. But he has certainly shown what he's capable of over these last few weeks.

He got off to a slow start, but has begun showing real flashes of late.

Single-A: INF Kendall Simmons - 2-for-5, RBI, K

With a two-hit day on Friday, Kendall Simmons is now five for his last nine, and while he hasn't recorded any extra-base hits in that span, the consistent contact is a good sign.

He's playing slightly below his ability level at Single-A, but is likely primarily trying to focus on his swing-and-miss troubles, as well as staying healthy, which he's struggled to do during his professional career.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. SWB RailRiders (DH): L 1-2, W 9-2

Notable Performances:

C Rafael Marchan - 1-for-3, HR, R, 3 RBI, K

1B Darick Hall - 3-for-7, R

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Hartford Yard Goats: L 4-9

Notable Performances:

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 0-for-3, R

1B Josh Ockimey - 1-for-3, HR, R, 3 RBI, BB, K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (DH): W 2-1, L 1-2

RHP Mick Abel - 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 8 K

RHP Cristian Hernandez - 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays: W 6-3

RHP Jean Cabrera - 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 3 K

OF Wilfredo Flores - 2-for-5, 2B

