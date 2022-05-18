Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: The Return of the Kingery

The Philadelphia Phillies welcomed back one of the former most prized prospects on Tuesday night, as Scott Kingery made his season debut with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.

He wasn't the top story of the night, but Kingery did manage to record a hit in his first at-bat of the night, though he also struck out twice later on in the evening.

Still, an interesting year lies ahead for the second baseman, as he'll receive a fair share of personal attention, and see a majority of time at his primary position, thus focusing less on the outfield.

Here's everything else you missed on the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: LHP Bailey Falter - 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K

Since bumping back down to Triple-A, Bailey Falter has been excellent. He's tossed 10.1 scoreless innings, while striking out 17 and walking only one batter while allowing a measly three hits.

Falter is most valuable when used as a starting pitcher, but a big part of his future in the rotation relies on his ability to re-find the velocity bump he developed over the lost Minor League year. There is a big difference between the Bailey Falter that sits 90-92, and a version of Bailey Falter that sits 92-94.

Still, his delivery is funky enough to where he'll surely be able to record outs at the Major League level for many years to come.

Double-A: C Logan O'Hoppe - 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI

He's back! Logan O'Hoppe surged once again in Reading's loss for Somerset, as he slugged two long home runs.

After a slower start, O'Hoppe is finally finding his stroke, posting a .263 average alongside an .861 OPS. Most notably, the young catcher is reaching base at a .376 clip, and has 14 walks to 22 strikeouts across 28 games.

He is surely going to be a popular name at the trade deadline.

High-A: OF Baron Radcliff - 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K

Touting some of the most ludicrous exit velocities in the system, the Phillies fifth round pick from the 2020 draft is known for his 'three true outcomes' approach at the plate. Though, despite his monstrous strength, he most often seems to find the strikeout or the walk options.

In Clearwater last year, Radcliff walked a whopping 71 times. This was of course offset by his 112 strikeouts, but the guy knows how to work a true outcome.

His power is immense. If he can manage to cut down on the Ks, Radcliff has the potential to be a formidable power bat.

Single-A: OF Jadiel Sanchez - 1-for-3, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB, K

While Hao-Yu Lee has stolen the Clearwater spotlight over the last week or so, it's imperative that Jadiel Sanchez not go unnoticed.

With five-tool potential, Sanchez possesses one of the more talented bats on the Phillies Single-A squad, and showcased his power on Tuesday night with a two-run blast.

He's cooled off significantly since a hot start, but is still posting a .720 OPS on the season.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: W 11-5

Notable Performances:

INF Scott Kingery - 1-for-4, R, RBI, 2 K

INF Nick Maton - 2-for-4, 2B, R, 3 RBI, BB, 2 K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Somerset Patriots: L 10-3

Notable Performances:

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 2-for-3, R, BB

RHP Austin Ross - 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks: L 12-7

Notable Performances:

INF Casey Martin - 1-for-5, 2B, R, 3 RBI, 2 K

OF Carlos De La Cruz - 0-for-2, 2 BB

Clearwater Threshers vs. Daytona Tortugas: W 8-4

Notable Performances:

INF Hao-Yu Lee - 1-for-4

INF Alexeis Azuaje - 1-for-4, 2B, R, K

