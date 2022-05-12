Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Griff McGarry Shows off Wicked Stuff

Wednesday was, thankfully, slightly more eventful than what was a dull and dreary Tuesday for the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League affiliates. While the higher levels' offenses struggled, both Single and High-A brought a combination of exciting hitting and pitching to the table to win their respective bouts.

Here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: RHP Mark Appel - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Since transitioning to a full-time bullpen role at the start of the 2022 season, the former first overall pick has thrived. He has reportedly been sitting mid-to-high 90's on his fastball, and his slider has proven very effective.

Scouts have praised the complete 180 his command has taken, as Appel is sporting a 2.5 walks-per-nine thus far in the year, compared to last year's woeful 6.2 clip.

Appel, now 30 years-old, has tossed 15.1 innings this season to the tune of a 1.76 ERA, alongside 12 K's. Should something unforeseen strike the Phillies' Major League bullpen, Appel is certainly on the shortlist of guys that could help in a pinch.

Double-A: OF Jhailyn Ortiz and C Logan O'Hoppe - 0-for-8, 6 K's

Reading has been a particularly disappointing level to watch, and, while neither of these two players are having "bad" seasons by any means (both sport .700+ OPS) it is really difficult to enjoy watching the Phillies Double-A affiliate when they're playing as poorly as they did on Wednesday.

High-A: RHP Griff McGarry - 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K

Some evaluators have speculated that Griff McGarry has the filthiest raw stuff in the entirety of the Minor Leagues. Based on what he did on Wednesday, that seems pretty believable.

McGarry has video game level stuff. His fastball alone carries so much late life and spin, that what onlookers perceive as 95-97 on the fastball looks well over 100+ to the hitter. He couples that dastardly fastball with a gut-busting curveball/slider combo and a deceptive changeup. High floor, high ceiling, he's got it all.

Single-A: OF Yhoswar Garcia - 2-for-5, 3B, R, 3 RBI, K, SB

'The Drone' is at it again. He stole his 22nd base for Clearwater, while also managing a triple and three RBI to secure the win for the Phillies' Single-A affiliate.

Yhoswar Garcia's glove is outstanding (hence the nickname) and if he can mange to tack at least one more tool onto his repertoire, he has a shot at being a really exciting prospect. Right now, his defense and speed project him as a fourth outfielder type, but this kid could probably bunt his way to a .250 average.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Buffalo Bisons: L 3-4

Notable Performances:

1B Darick Hall - 0-for-4

INF Nick Maton - 1-for-3, R, BB, 2 K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Bowie Baysox: L 5-1

Notable Performances:

RHP Matt Seelinger - 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

RHP Adam Leverett - 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 4 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods: W 9-3

Notable Performances:

OF Ethan Wilson - 2-for-4, BB, K

OF Jared Carr - 1-for-3, HR, 2 R, RBI, BB

Clearwater Threshers vs. Daytona Tortugas: W 8-4

Notable Performances:

INF Kendall Simmons - 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB, 2 K

OF Jadiel Sanchez - 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, K

