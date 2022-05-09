Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Bryson Stott's Big Weekend

Somehow, the Reading Phillies being no-hit on Thursday was not the most embarrassing thing to happen within the Philadelphia Phillies system this week...

Let's shift the focus to something a bit more promising than the Phillies' big league club; Here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: SS Bryson Stott - 3-for-5, HR, 4 R, 3 RBI, BB, K

Through his first nine minor league games in 2022, Bryson Stott tore the cover off of the baseball. He posted a .333 average and a .986 OPS, alongside two home runs, the second of which he launched over the bullpen in Thursday's win over the Syracuse Mets.

This, combined with an injury to shortstop Didi Gregorius, earned Stott a second call-up to the Major Leagues this past week.

Double-A: OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 4-for-15, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 4 BB, 6 K

The Reading Phillies were mostly a black hole this weekend, outside of some notable pitching performances and Francisco Morales' call-up.

Fortunately, Jhailyn Ortiz had a somewhat promising span, reaching base eight times across five games. His OPS stands at a middling .758, as he's cooled off significantly after a hot start to the season.

High-A: RHP Mick Abel - 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 6 K

Despite the high number of walks, many onlookers liked what they saw from Abel on Sunday.

He continues to impress with three plus-potential or above pitches, especially as he faces older competition. Even with fellow first-rounder Andrew Painter's success, Abel remains the top prospect in the Phillies system.

Single-A: RHP Andrew Painter - 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

There's not much else to say about Painter at this point.

In 26 professional innings, he's K'd 52 batters, and hasn't allowed a single earned run. He has been absurdly good, especially when you compare him to the other high school pitchers of his class.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Syracuse Mets: W 14-2, L 4-11, W 4-1, W 6-2

Notable Performances:

1B Darick Hall - 4-for-18, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 5 K

C Donny Sands - 4-for-6, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, BB, K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Portland Sea Dogs: L 5-1, L 3-0 (DH), W 5-3, W 6-4, W 7-4

Notable Performances:

RHP James McArthur - 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 K

RHP Francisco Morales - 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: L 7-4, L 2-0, W 4-0

Notable Performances:

LHP Jhordany Mezquita - 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

C Andrick Nava - 3-for-6, 2 2B, R, RBI, BB

Clearwater Threshers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays - W 10-9, W 2-0, W 6-2, L 7-3

Notable Performances:

LHP Jordi Martinez - 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

INF Alexeis Azuaje - 4-for-12, 2 2B, 3 R, 4 K

