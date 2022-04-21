Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Griff McGarry is the Real Deal

There was a lot to like from the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League affiliates on Wednesday. Griff McGarry dazzled, Jadiel Sanchez continued a torrid start to the season, and Oswald Medina was nasty. On the unfortunate flip side, Jersey Shore got one-hit.

Here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Daily Winners:

Triple-A: C Donny Sands - 2-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB

A wise preseason pickup to bolster MLB-ready catching depth, Sands has shown an impressive eye at the plate early on. He's touting a .451 on-base percentage, thanks to his 13 walks to nine strikeouts, rounding out a solid .868 OPS on the year. He's not exactly known for his defense, but his bat has certainly not disappointed.

Double-A: RHP James McArthur - 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 K

James McArthur got off to a ridiculously good start on Wednesday, tossing three no-hit innings of seven-strikeout baseball. He was downright dominant. Unfortunately, he hit a wall in the fourth inning, walking two of the first three batters he saw, and ultimately seeing a quick hook.

The righty is an interesting arm to watch, as he's probably one of the more forefront pieces of MLB starting pitching depth that the Phillies have on the 40-man roster. He sports the best curveball in the system, but the results have yet to really show for McArthur thus far.

High-A: RHP Griff McGarry - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K

With a name like Griff McGarry, did you expect any less?

In many circles, McGarry is already a consensus top ten (if not top five) prospect within the Phillies organization, and undoubtably boasts the best pure stuff in the entirety of the system.

While he's still building up to a full starter's workload, the young righty was unfathomably good on Wednesday, striking out every single batter he saw with ease. He now boasts eight strikeouts over his first three innings of work in 2022.

Single-A: OF Jadiel Sanchez - 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, K

Make it THREE straight recaps where Jadiel Sanchez has stolen the Clearwater Daily Winner award! He is constantly producing, and seems to be popping eyes within the organization. The Phillies might've found themselves a good one in the twelfth round of the 2019 draft.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: W 12-4

Notable Performances:

RHP Hans Crouse - 3.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 3 K

1B Darick Hall - 2-for-5, 2 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Harrisburg Senators: L 9-6

Notable Performances:

RHP Francisco Morales - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 K

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 2-for-6

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: L 3-2

Notable Performances:

LHP Ethan Lindow - 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

RHP Tyler McKay - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. St. Lucie Mets: L 5-4

Notable Performances:

RHP Oswald Medina - 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K

RHP Malik Binns - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!