Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Radcliff is One of MiLB's Most Unique Players

Since the start of May, Philadelphia Phillies outfield prospect Baron Radcliff has put a ball in play in just 28.8% of his at-bats with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. He is the extreme epitome of baseball's 'three true outcomes' meta in 2022.

Many have compared Radcliff to players like Joey Gallo, Adam Dunn or Mark Reynolds. But the ability Radcliff has displayed in the past few weeks is so far above and beyond anything a Major League Baseball player has ever done, it beggars belief.

"I think sometimes I tend to use the fact that I know I have a good eye when it comes to not chasing pitches," said Radcliff. "I feel like I use it too much sometimes."

Even though Radcliff recognizes his unusual ability, it's still hard to comprehend. In the entire month of May, he put the ball in play just 19 times. Only six times did Radcliff have a hit that was not a home run.

That means fielders, other than the catcher and pitcher, were responsible for just 13 outs on a starting player throughout a whole month of baseball. Nick Castellanos alone made fielders responsible for 48 outs in the month of May.

The Philadelphia Phillies have never had a player like that on their Major League team, maybe ever. The easy comparison to make is Ryan Howard, but even at his most efficient, Howard was still putting the ball in play on 45.5% of occasions.

Figuratively, Radcliff is Howard on steroids.

The comparisons between the two players don't end with the stats though. Both were drafted by the Phillies in the fifth round out of college. Both are African-American left-handed sluggers in a sport predominantly played by white and Latino players. And to knot the pair even more firmly, Radcliff models his stance off Howard too.

"I got the bat-hold thing from him, I started that maybe in high school," said Radcliff, "I definitely watched him a lot growing up."

Despite the similarities and all of Howard's connections with the Phillies, the duo are still yet to meet, but their paths crossed briefly in 2017.

When Radcliff was just beginning to realize that he would be attending the Georgia Institute of Technology, Howard signed to a minor league deal with the Gwinnett Stripers, whose stadium was less than an hour from Georgia Tech's campus.

"There was a time when he came to Georgia Tech while I was there," Radcliff said, "But I never really got to talk to him, especially pick his brain as much as I would like to."

While Radcliff waits for his chance to move up in the Phillies system, Howard has gotten post-playing career work as an analyst for ESPN and now focuses on business endeavors like his sports investment firm SeventySix Capital.

Given the trajectories of the two men, it's not such a far off possibility to think that one day in the near future, Howard could be in the booth calling Radcliff's games for the Phillies.

