Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Quinn Debuts, O'Hoppe Impresses

Tuesday brought another exciting day of Minor League Baseball for certain Philadelphia Phillies prospects, but the Minor League affiliate teams (like their Major League counterpart) all suffered unfortunate losses on the day.

That being said, the records aren't what matter–let's take a peek at some standout individual performances:

Daily Winners:

Triple-A: C Donny Sands - 2-for-2, BB, RBI

One of the Phillies more under-the-radar catching prospects, Sands continues to impress with his ability at the plate, now hitting .294 with a .929 OPS on the young season. He's walked six times compared to four strikeouts, posting an impressive .458 OBP.

Double-A: C Logan O'Hoppe - 2-for-5, RBI

Yeah, you're probably going to get tired of seeing this guy's name. O'Hoppe is up to a .357 average alongside a .900 OPS, and is picking up right where he left off in 2021. Good to see him once again put up a zero in the strikeout column.

High-A: OF Ethan Wilson - 2-for-4, 2 SB

The Phillies second rounder out of the 2021 draft is catching more and more eyes by the day, as Wilson is now hitting a solid .294 just about a week into the season. He's also now managed to swipe five bags in four games, though he still trails Johan Rojas' seven stolen bases for the team lead.

Low-A: INF Hao-Yu Lee - 1-for-3, BB, SB

Lee is off to a great start in 2022, now posting a .300 average and .746 OPS across his first four appearances. His knack for quality contact is apparent. He has walked three times now, in comparison to two strikeouts.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Worcester Red Sox: L 8-3

Notable Performances:

OF Roman Quinn - 0-for-2, 2 K (removed early from game, no known cause)

UTIL Dalton Guthrie - 1-for-4

Reading Fightin' Phils vs. Akron RubberDucks: L 5-4

Notable Performances:

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 0-for-4, 2 K

RHP Matt Seelinger - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: L 5-2

Notable Performances:

OF Johan Rojas - 1-for-4, 2 SB, 2 K

RHP Victor Vargas - 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. St. Lucie Mets: L 6-0

Notable Performances:

RHP Oswald Medina - 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

RHP Tommy McCollum - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

