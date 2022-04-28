Top Prospect has a Clear Path to Philadelphia Phillies Bullpen

Skip to main content
Top Prospect has Clear Path to Phillies Bullpen

Top Prospect has Clear Path to Phillies Bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies have an exciting relief prospect on the rise.

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have an exciting relief prospect on the rise.

The Philadelphia Phillies decided prior to the start of the 2022 season to convert right-handed pitching prospect Francisco Morales into a full-time reliever.

They haven't looked back since.

Morales is off to a spectacular start to the season. He's yet to allow a run on the year, and has sat down 18 batters on strikes across 11.2 innings of work. What is perhaps even more intriguing–Morales has walked just five batters, four of which came during the same outing. Opponents are hitting an unfathomable .028 against him.

With the rash of injuries and hiccups the Phillies bullpen has seen at the outset of the season, it isn't hard to see a path to the majors for the exciting relief prospect.

Connor Brogdon hasn't allowed a run in his stint with Lehigh Valley, but he has been slow to re-find his top-end velocity and command.

Sam Coonrod was placed on the 60-day injured list back on April 14th, and won't be available for some time to come.

James Norwood and Andrew Bellatti, who have both been suitable fill-ins for the Phillies, don't exactly project as irreplaceable in the long-run–while Nick Nelson has slotted into a long-man role.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

So, the only true right-handed, higher-leverage arms the Phillies possess at the Major League level are Seranthony Domínguez, Jeurys Familia, and Corey Knebel. It's fair to say they could use another high-velocity righty with some filthy breaking stuff.

Throughout his career as a starter, Morales was constantly praised for his ability to manipulate his arsenal. He can throw his slider a few different ways; one variation utilizes a bit more sweeping movement, while his two other variations carry differing levels vertical-drop. It's a chameleon of a breaking pitch.

He struggled to develop a changeup that he could consistently locate, but has since scrapped the pitch. That could be what led to his perceived "improved command."

Many have likened the 22 year-old to his future teammate, Seranthony Domínguez, who was also converted from starting pitcher to reliever, and subsequently shot through the Phillies minor league system. In all fairness, it's an accurate comparison. Both right-handers boast tantalizing, high-velocity fastballs that they couple with wipeout sliders–though Morales' taller, lankier build contrasts Seranthony's more compact form.

It is probably fair to assume that, as he settles into this relief role, Morales will likely see a further uptick in fastball velocity, which would make him an even more fearsome late-inning option.

The path is clear, and Morales seems to be the fastest rising bullpen arm within the Philadelphia farm system.

He has electric stuff. It would not be surprising to see him get the call sooner rather than later–especially should any of the replaceable arms within the Phillies' 'pen start to dwindle.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_15831027
Prospects

Top Prospect has a Clear Path to Philadelphia Phillies Bullpen

By Alex Carr45 seconds ago
Zack Wheeler
Game Day

Phillies Sweep Rockies on the back of a Wheeler Start

By Tom Skulski1 hour ago
USATSI_18097866
Prospects

Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Bryson Stott Makes His Triple-A Debut

By Alex Carr7 hours ago
USATSI_18164002
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Top Rockies 7-3 for Third Straight Win

By Lauren Amour19 hours ago
USATSI_18159141
Opinions

The Breakout the Philadelphia Phillies Didn't Know They Needed

By Ben SilverApr 27, 2022
USATSI_18057801
News

Philadelphia Phillies Bullpen Notes: Brogdon, Jones, Bellatti, Norwood

By Lauren AmourApr 27, 2022
USATSI_18158428
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Cruise to 10-3 Win Thanks to Colorado Rockies' Mountainous Blunders

By Alex CarrApr 26, 2022
USATSI_18057805
Opinions

Is Bailey Falter the Philadelphia Phillies Sixth Starter?

By Ben SilverApr 26, 2022