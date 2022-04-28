Top Prospect has a Clear Path to Philadelphia Phillies Bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies decided prior to the start of the 2022 season to convert right-handed pitching prospect Francisco Morales into a full-time reliever.

They haven't looked back since.

Morales is off to a spectacular start to the season. He's yet to allow a run on the year, and has sat down 18 batters on strikes across 11.2 innings of work. What is perhaps even more intriguing–Morales has walked just five batters, four of which came during the same outing. Opponents are hitting an unfathomable .028 against him.

With the rash of injuries and hiccups the Phillies bullpen has seen at the outset of the season, it isn't hard to see a path to the majors for the exciting relief prospect.

Connor Brogdon hasn't allowed a run in his stint with Lehigh Valley, but he has been slow to re-find his top-end velocity and command.

Sam Coonrod was placed on the 60-day injured list back on April 14th, and won't be available for some time to come.

James Norwood and Andrew Bellatti, who have both been suitable fill-ins for the Phillies, don't exactly project as irreplaceable in the long-run–while Nick Nelson has slotted into a long-man role.

So, the only true right-handed, higher-leverage arms the Phillies possess at the Major League level are Seranthony Domínguez, Jeurys Familia, and Corey Knebel. It's fair to say they could use another high-velocity righty with some filthy breaking stuff.

Throughout his career as a starter, Morales was constantly praised for his ability to manipulate his arsenal. He can throw his slider a few different ways; one variation utilizes a bit more sweeping movement, while his two other variations carry differing levels vertical-drop. It's a chameleon of a breaking pitch.

He struggled to develop a changeup that he could consistently locate, but has since scrapped the pitch. That could be what led to his perceived "improved command."

Many have likened the 22 year-old to his future teammate, Seranthony Domínguez, who was also converted from starting pitcher to reliever, and subsequently shot through the Phillies minor league system. In all fairness, it's an accurate comparison. Both right-handers boast tantalizing, high-velocity fastballs that they couple with wipeout sliders–though Morales' taller, lankier build contrasts Seranthony's more compact form.

It is probably fair to assume that, as he settles into this relief role, Morales will likely see a further uptick in fastball velocity, which would make him an even more fearsome late-inning option.

The path is clear, and Morales seems to be the fastest rising bullpen arm within the Philadelphia farm system.

He has electric stuff. It would not be surprising to see him get the call sooner rather than later–especially should any of the replaceable arms within the Phillies' 'pen start to dwindle.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!