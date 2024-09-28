Pirates' Paul Skenes Struck Out Juan Soto, Aaron Judge in Stunning Sequence
In the final start of his impressive rookie season, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes went out with a bang at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.
Facing New York Yankees sluggers Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in the bottom of the first inning, the Pirates rookie put on a show.
First, he got the normally-patient Soto to foul off the first two pitches of the at-bat. On the fifth and final pitch of the at-bat, Skenes caught Soto looking with a wicked pitch on the black.
Then, facing the presumptive American League MVP in Judge, Skenes pounded the zone with a fastball and slider. After Judge took a ball and fouled off the fourth pitch, the Pirates rookie got Judge to chase a sweeper that broke out of the zone.
Truly impressive stuff.
Then, if that wasn't impressive enough, Skenes, who was pulled after two perfect innings, struck out Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. looking with perhaps his best pitch of the day—and his final one of the season.
How in the world are you supposed to get a hit off of this guy?