Fans Call Out Pirates Owner at U.S. Open
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates fans show their ire towards ownership on a consistent basis, but that dislike transcends the confines of PNC Park.
Oakmont Country Club, just 13 miles northeast of PNC Park, is currently the site of The U.S. Open, one of the four major golf championships every year, from June 12-15.
Fans from across the country and from the Pittsburgh area have descended upon the golf course, where they'll watch the very best compete for the illustrious trophy.
Some Pirates fans went as well, showing their frustation with owner Bob Nutting and demanding he sell the team, with a "Sell the team Bob" chant coming after a swing from Scottie Scheffler early on June 13, caught on television.
The Pirates have struggled throughout Nutting's tenure as owner since he took over in 2007. The team has gone 1,311-1,569 (.455) during that time, with just four seasons above .500 and three playoff appearances.
Much of Pirates fan's frustrations come not only from the poor results, but the lack of spending on the team, with the franchise regularly near the bottom of payroll.
The Pirates had a projected Opening Day payroll of $89,975,500, per Cot's Contracts, which is $20 million lower than their next National League Central opponent in the Milwaukee Brewers at $109,141,136.
It was also the fourth lowest in baseball, with only the Miami Marlins at $68.9 million, Chicago White Sox at $74 million, the Athletics at $78.2 million and the Tampa Bay Rays at $82.9 million ranking lower than the Pirates.
Nutting and the front office have felt the brunt of the Pirates fans and their disappointments with this season, with one fan demanding him sell the team, putting in chalk on the PNC Park steps.
Fans booed Nutting at the home opener vs. the New York Yankees and some fans accosted him as he walked up the rotunda in left field.
The "Our Team, Not His" fan group led the protests at the home opener, which included one on Federal Street and spent up to $4,000 to fly a plane that read, "Sell the team Bob!" around PNC Park.
Pirates ownership and front office executives faced more criticism throughout the rest of the season, including when they replaced a tribute to Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente Jr. with a Surfside can, which resulted in national criticism, including from the Clemente family, resulting in the Pirates bringing it back.
The biggest controversy from the front office this season occurred with the handling of the "Bucco Bricks."
Fans purchased "Bucco Bricks" prior to the opening of PNC Park, on which they commemorated friends, loved ones, relatives and those that passed on. These bricks went went near the Honus Wagner statue at the home plate gate and also near the Willie Stargell statue at the left field gate.
The Pirates announced that they would replace the Bucco Bricks, the third time they've done so, due to the deterioration of the bricks.
Fans showed up at the opening series and were surprised to find paved cement where the bricks used to be. An investigation from Chris Hoffman of KDKA TV News found the bricks in a recycling plant, or landfill.
Nutting and the Pirates front office apologized for the debacle and offered commemorative replicas for fans who want them, while they think of a permanent display for the Bucco Bricks that doesn't involve putting bricks in the ground again.
An investigation from The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County (SEA) showed that the Pirates discarded the Bucco Bricks, even with previous plans of salvaging them.
The Pirates currently have a 28-42 record, 14.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs in first place of the National League Central Division, 11.5 games out of a wild card spot and the fifth worst record in the MLB.
