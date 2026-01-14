Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Punishment Isn’t Tough Enough

Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where two of our panelists are heading to Miami next week to watch their Indiana Hoosiers play for a title and still cannot believe it.

Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.

Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.

Brooks Koepka is not serving any suspension in leaving LIV Golf and coming back to the PGA Tour, instead his penalties include a $5 million fine and some event restrictions. These are appropriate sanctions by the Tour.

Bob Harig: FICTION. Mostly, it is fine. A harsh financial penalty. No ability to get player equity. No FedEx bonus money this year. All seemingly fair. But he will have missed virtually no golf in this scenario. It seems a six-month wait from his last LIV event, which puts him at the end of February, was more in order. It would force him to play more regular events in order to earn his way into the FedEx playoffs.

Jeff Ritter: FICTION. After years of tough talk and bluster, the PGA Tour is actually taking it relatively easy on Koepka. Of course it’s by design as a way to lure LIV’s three other recent major-winners into the boat and TBD is it actually works. But I think given how the Tour has treated LIV defectors before this week, Koepka’s sanctions are light.

Max Schreiber: FACT. When the notification first crossed my phone that Koepka was reinstated, I chuckled and said, “Wow, the PGA Tour caved that easily.” But he could lose $55 million to $90 million by not being able to receive Tour equity for five years; that’s a large portion of what he received from LIV (reportedly $120 million). That’s nothing to scoff at. And now, the Tour allows Koepka to play some of the earlier-season and/or lower-tier events, which will add buzz to tournaments that people often forget about as the NFL is still going on. It’s a win-win.

John Schwarb: FICTION. The way you penalize an athlete is by keeping him off the field and the Tour punted that choice. The financial penalties might look tough on paper but have zero consequence for a player who commanded one of LIV’s biggest signing bonuses. I liked Bob’s idea of a six-month hiatus, which could have had Koepka returning for the Cognizant Classic—a massive boost for one of the Tour’s weakest events.

Brooks Koepka will be the only LIV Golf player to quit the league and return to play on the PGA Tour this year.

Bob Harig: FACT. Based on what we know of the contracts for Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cam Smith, it seems unlikely any of them would return, especially when they are forced to do so this year. The future is a different story. DeChambeau, regardless, would seemingly have considerable leverage with LIV Golf at this point.

Jeff Ritter: FACT. We heard from all three guys this week, and none seemed eager or even tempted to jump off the LIV circuit.

Max Schreiber: FACT. At LIV Golf media day Tuesday, each player reiterated that they’ll stay on LIV, at least in 2026. Of course, we’ve seen Rahm and Bryson go back on their word before, but it seems the financial implications are too great to leave LIV. And Cam Smith doesn’t appear to care, as LIV gives him the flexibility to spend more time in his native Australia.

John Schwarb: FACT. The PGA Tour still can make up rules as it goes but in terms of the current offer on the table, Koepka looks like the only taker. His old foil Bryson is about to get an absolute mint from the PIF, Jon Rahm seems content with his decision and team, and Cam Smith isn’t going to leave for a tour that doesn’t play in Australia.

The 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills was a handful for the greatest players in the world. | Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Shinnecock Hills last hosted the U.S. Open in 2018, won by (there he is again) Brooks Koepka at 1 over par, and will be the toughest major on the schedule in 2026.

Bob Harig: FICTION. It will require a tough weather week in England, but Royal Birkdale has the potential to be mighty difficult if the conditions are right. Certainly not guaranteed, but the sense here is that the USGA will let off the gas a bit at Shinnecock and the Open is due for some nasty weather.

Jeff Ritter: FACT. The USGA knows how to dial up the pain at Shinnecock, and I’d expect it to have the highest winning score among the four men’s majors this year. You can also pencil in this U.S. Open to lead the Tour in a new stat we’re calling “WPPC”—“Whines per press conference.”

Max Schreiber: FACT. Unless one of the other majors has brutal weather, the U.S. Open will always be the hardest major. And that’s the USGA’s goal. As Sandy Tatum said after the ‘74 Open, they’re not “trying to humiliate the best players in the world. We’re simply trying to identify them.”

John Schwarb: FACT. Oakmont-Shinnecock is a terrific one-two punch for Opens; J.J. Spaun won last year at 1 under as the only man under par and that could happen again. Shinnecock doesn’t need to be tricked up too much to drive players crazy but I’m sure the USGA will do its part too.

Jim Furyk went crazy low at the 2016 Travelers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 2026 season marks 10 years since Jim Furyk shot 58 at the Travelers Championship, the lowest round in PGA Tour history. This will be the year someone goes even lower.

Bob Harig: FICTION. If it hasn’t happened yet, it is unlikely to—at least for now. Courses go to such extremes to try and keep that from happening, perhaps going too far.

Jeff Ritter: FACT. Tour pros just keep getting better, and some of the current courses barely hold up as worthy tests. Last year Jake Knapp shot 59 at the Cognizant and there were four rounds of 60 on the number. A 57 is out there somewhere … why not now?

Max Schreiber: FICTION. Last year, I reported that 59 might be losing its luster as it becomes more prevalent . With that being said, shooting 59 and 58 are two completely different tasks, even if it’s just one stroke. I think we’ll see another 59, but the odds are against another 58 on Tour. However, it’ll likely happen again in the near future.

John Schwarb: FICTION. Surprised the 58 hasn’t been matched but still think that’s as low as these guys can go in a tournament round. We might hear about a 57 at some Korn Ferry Tour outpost but not on a regular Tour setup.

