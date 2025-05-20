Pirates Fan Graffitis "Sell The Team" at PNC Park
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates fans have let their voices be heard throughout the 2025 season at PNC Park, showing their frustrations with ownership both outside the ballpark and inside.
Cassidy Wood of KDKA TV News found written, "Bob Sell The Team" on up from the riverwalk, leading to the center field gate at PNC Park ahead of the Pirates series vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
The fan is directing their anger towards Pirates owner Bob Nutting, who has received immense criticism during his tenure, but even more so this season.
Fans booed Nutting at the home opener vs. the New York Yankees and some fans accosted him as he walked up the rotunda in left field.
The "Our Team, Not His" fan group led the protests at the home opener, which included one on Federal Street and spent up to $4,000 to fly a plane that read, "Sell the team Bob!" around PNC Park.
Nutting and the front office faced more criticism throughout the rest of the season, including when they replaced a tribute to Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente Jr. with a Surfside can, which resulted in national criticism, including from the Clemente family, resulting in the Pirates bringing it back.
The biggest controversy from the front office this season occurred with the handling of the "Bucco Bricks."
Fans purchased "Bucco Bricks" prior to the opening of PNC Park, on which they commemorated friends, loved ones, relatives and those that passed on. These bricks went went near the Honus Wagner statue at the home plate gate and also near the Willie Stargell statue at the left field gate.
The Pirates announced that they would replace the Bucco Bricks, the third time they've done so, due to the deterioration of the bricks.
Fans showed up at the opening series and were surprised to find paved cement where the bricks used to be. An investigation from Chris Hoffman of KDKA TV News found the bricks in a recycling plant, or landfill.
Nutting and the Pirates front office apologized for the debacle and offered commemorative replicas for fans who want them, while they think of a permanent display for the Bucco Bricks that doesn't involve putting bricks in the ground again.
An investigation from The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County (SEA) showed that the Pirates discarded the Bucco Bricks, even with previous plans of salvaging them.
