Pirates Offer Commemorative Replicas of Bucco Bricks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made an official statement one of their recent scandals to open the 2025 season.
The Pirates started the "Bucco Bricks" program in 1999, which allowed fans of the team the opportunity to buy personalized bricks that would go on the main terrace of PNC Park, which they built in 2001 in place of Three Rivers Stadium.
Fans bought almost 10,000 bricks, many of which they used to honor their family members and friends, as well as themselves.
The bricks, near the home plate gate where the Honus Wagner statue sits, cost around $75 (4x8 bricks) and $150 (8x8bricks), which costs around $143.97 and $287.93 if purchase in 2025, according to usinflationcalculator.com.
The Pirates announced that they would remove the bricks during this past winter, which was the third time they've done so, as they replace them, as they deteriorate over time.
Pirates fans instead found out Opening Day that those bricks were gone and paved over with white cement.
Fans wondering where the bricks went discovered they landed in a recycling plant in Reserve Township, just outside the city of Pittsburgh, after a report from Chris Hoffman of KDKA News.
Pirates owner Bob Nutting took full responsibility for the debacle and issued an apology to fans following the incident.
The franchise put out an official statement, with president Travis Williams allowing fans that bought the original Bucco Bricks to receive, "a complimentary commemorative replica of their brick."
Williams also noted that they are developing a new display for the "Bucco Bricks" and that the original messages will come back to the ballpark.
Full Pirates Statement on Bucco Bricks
By way of open letter to Pirates fans, Pirates president Travis Williams today announced a program giving Pirates fans who donated to the original Bucco Brick program an opportunity to receive a complimentary commemorative replica of their brick.
The team is offering the commemorative replica ricks while plans for a new permanent display showcasing all the original messages are being finalized. To receive a replica brick, original donors are asked to visit www.pirates.com/buccobricks and complete the form.
Williams stressed that this process is in addition to the new display of Bucco Bricks currently being developed and that fans should rest assured that all original messages will return to PNC Park.
"I know how meaningful the messages and tributes are. We respect that. We appreciate that," Williams wrote in his letter."We are, and have always been, absolutely committed to ensuring these special messages and tributes live permanently at PNC Park."
This is the third time that the Pirates had to replace the bricks due to cracking, wear and tear , and uneven surface areas presenting safety hazards. In his letter, Williams stressed the need for a more lasting display."
"We have expedited the development of that new permanent display showcasing these messages in a manner that is worthy of deep personal meaning," Williams added.
The team president also noted that both the complimentary replica bricks, and the forthcoming display at PNC Park, are part of an ongoing effort to show fans how much they mean to the Pirates organization.
"My hope is that, through our actions, you will be assured that we appreciate you and care about you," Williams wrote.
