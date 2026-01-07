How Pirates Should Approach Signing Eugenio Suárez

Having already made a few key additions to the team this offseason, there's a world where the Pittsburgh Pirates aren't done spending.

With a guy like Eugenio Suárez on the market, it'd be silly not for Pittsburgh to look his way. Dominic Campbell recently wrote about how they were linked to the slugger, and that's something Pirates fans aren't taking lightly.

Currently, he's projected for a two-year deal worth $42 million. That may seem a bit steep compared to the deal they gave Ryan O'Hearn, but that doesn't mean it wouldn't be worth it.

Suárez went through a roller coaster 2025 season but will be looking for some stability for the 2026 season and beyond. The Pirates could easily give him a two-year deal that will guarantee his presence as this lineup continues to improve.

Suárez Is Worth Every Penny

While his numbers decreased after the trade deadline, that doesn't mean Suárez was any less impactful. He found a way to make some noise in the postseason, and that's the direction the Pirates are heading this season.

They've already added a few quality batters, but the addition of Suárez would take them to the next level. The 34-year-old is still looking to prove himself, if a four home-run game on April 26, 2025, wasn't enough.

Having bounced around between the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks, Suárez is due for a new contract. That's one neither team is seemingly wiling to pay, so now it's up to the Pirates to take advantage. Not only is he a huge addition to their offense, but he would help round out an infield that no longer has Kazuma Okamoto as an option.

Pirates Become Playoff Contenders With Suárez

If all it costs is the Pirates $42 million to get into the playoffs, it's a no-brainer. Whether there are opt-outs written into the contract or not, it seems like this is a risk-free deal for the Pirates.

Knowing it would only be in the two to three year range, there's no reason Pittsburgh can't cough up the money. At this point, who else would they give it to? Signing Suárez doesn't guarantee them in the playoffs, but it significantly helps their chances and adds yet another veteran to their roster.

At this point, the Pirates know their fate. They could either sit back and wait for everyone else to make their moves, or they could continue to be aggressive and go out and make something happen. There's no point in just being content with what they've done so far. As long as Suárez is on the market, Pittsburgh should be in the conversation for him.

