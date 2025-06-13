Pirates Comeback Falls Short vs. Cubs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates battled back from an early deficit, but couldn't pull off the comeback in the 3-2 defeat to the Chicago Cubs in the series opener at Wrigley Field.
The Pirates fall to 1-3 against the Cubs this season, as they won just one game in their first series at PNC Park, April 29-May 1. The Pirates also drop to 28-42 overall and 9-23 on the road, while the Cubs improve to 42-27 overall and 21-11 at home.
Cubs right-handed starting pitcher Jameson Taillon dominated the Pirates through six innings, with seven strikeouts and allowing just two walks and a hit.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney would have a good start himself, allowing no base runners through the first three inning.
Heaney allowed a one-out single to Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker in the bottom of the fourth inning. He got designated hitter Seiya Suzuki to pop out, but then allowed a two-run home run to center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, giving the Cubs a 2-0 lead.
Suzuki would also hit a two-out solo home run off of Heaney in the bottom of the sixth inning, with the Cubs increasing their advantage to 3-0.
Heaney still finished with a strong start, allowing three runs on four hits with seven strikeouts for the Pirates, but made it 11 home runs allowed in his 14 starts this season.
Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz doubled off of Taillon and then second baseman Adam Frazier came through with a single to left field, scoring Horwitz and trimming the deficit to 3-1.
Pittsburgh shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa then singled and Chicago took Taillon out for right-handed relief pitcher Brad Keller.
Keller struck out Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham, but then hit catcher Brett Sullivan with a pitch loading the bases.
He walked Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo, bringing home a run and shrinking the lead to 3-2, with center field Oneil Cruz up to bat.
Cruz worked a full count, but swung through a slider over the middle from Keller, leaving the bases load and the Pirates still down one run.
Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson would go 1.2 innings scoreless after Heaney and then left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki ended the eighth inning with a strikeout of Tucker.
The Pirates will look to tie the series up vs. the Cubs in the next contest of the four-game series on June 13. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. (EST).
