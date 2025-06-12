Pirates Make Four Lineup Changes vs. Cubs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made four changes to their lineup personnel ahead of their series opener vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Ke'Bryan Hayes is not in the lineup, with Jared Triolo taking over at third base and batting ninth for the Pirates.
This is just the sixth time that Hayes hasn't started in 2025, with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on March 30, the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark on April 13, the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 14 and both the Milwaukee Brewers on May 25 and the Philadelphia Phillies on June 6 at PNC Park
Triolo makes his sixth start at third base and his first start since he was at shortstop in the series opener vs. the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on June 9.
Adam Frazier will start at second base, coming in for Nick Gonzales, who started the past seven games there, and will bat fifth in the lineup.
Frazier played in left field for the entire series against the Marlins and also started in right field vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on June 6, also at home. This is his first start at second base since June 4 vs. the Houston Astros at home.
Tommy Pham will start in left field, making his first start since June 7 vs. the Phillies and hits seventh in the batting order.
Brett Sullivan also comes in at catcher for Henry Davis and bats eighth. He made his first start for the Pirates vs. the Marlins on June 9, where he hit a sacrifice fly and an RBI-single in the 10-3 victory.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa stays at shortstop, but will move up to sixth in the lineup for the third time this season, doing so twice against the Mets.
The Pirates maintain the same first four batters, including Oneil Cruz in center field and leading off, Andrew McCutchen at designated hitter and batting second, Bryan Reynolds in right field and batting third, plus Spencer Horwitz playing first base and batting fourth.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney makes his 14th start of the season. He struggled in his previous start vs. the Cubs on April 29 at PNC Park, allowing four earned runs in a 9-0 defeat.
First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Chicago Cubs
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
2B Adam Frazier
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
LF Tommy Pham
C Brett Sullivan
3B Jared Triolo
