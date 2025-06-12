Yinzer Catches Pirates' Andrew McCutchen's Historic Home Run
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen made history in his latest game, which saw him meet a special fan.
McCutchen hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, putting the Pirates up 4-0 in the eventual 5-2 win at PNC Park on June 12. This home run served as his sixth of the season and No. 241 as a Pirate, which put him No. 3 on the franchise all-time list, moving past Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.
McCutchen hit that home run into the left field bleachers, which sent fans scurrying and looking for the ball.
Jim Kolesar from the South Side area of the City of Pittsburgh was the one that found it, as the ball got stuck under a bleacher, which led to confusion from the other people around the area.
"Right in the North Side notch," Kolsear said. "It went under, off the concrete, stuck underneath the bleacher and everybody was looking for it and I looked underneath the seat, it was stuck there."
This was the first home run that Kolesar ever got, even after years of attending Pirates games, and didn't even know the history behind the home run until it went up on the jumbotron.
"I knew they were tied, but I didn't realize that was the one. I don't know why but, and then they took me back to the office and they told me and I was like, 'Oh yeah!'"
Kolesar was proud that he was a part of Pirates lore and didn't want much in return for the ball, as he just wanted McCutchen to have the ball back.
"No because it meant more to him than me, but I think I sold myself a bit short."
McCutchen would eventually meet Kolesar following the game, with the two sharing a wonderful moment with each other over the love of baseball.
“He’s a guy, they got to find him, they got to find him, McCutchen said on Kolesar. "He seems like a national treasure. It was great to have an interaction with a true Pittsburgher. It was great and for him to explain how he got the ball, that’s why it has that little cut on it there because it got lodged under the bench. I at least have that to remember and to know that this is that ball. So if I, for some reason can’t find it. I know what it looks like, but it was an overall good experience. It seemed like a true gift for sure.”
McCutchen has played in 1,638 games, made 1,722 hits, 340 doubles, 45 triples, 843 RBI, 186 stolen bases and 846 walks, while slashing .283/.375/.473 in his 12 seasons with Pittsburgh.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates