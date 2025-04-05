Pirates Replace Roberto Clemente Tribute with Advertisement
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates just held their home opener, and some fans recognized a change at PNC Park.
The Pirates previously had a tribute to Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente in right field, on the far right of the wall, which had a diamond with Clemente and his number, 21, on it.
PNC Park's right field wall is also 21 feet high, in honor of Clemente, with the Pirates having his No. 21 jersey retired as well.
The Pirates now have an advertisement in its place, with a Surfside can taking up the full portion of that spot in the right field wall.
Roberto Clemente excelled for the Pirates for 18 seasons from 1955-72. He finished with a slash line of .317/.359/.475 and an OPS of .834, while amassing 3,000 hits, 440 doubles, 166 triples, 240 home runs, 1,305 RBIs and 621 walks in 2,433 games.
He would win the National League MVP in 1966, hitting .317/.360/.536 for an OPS of .896, while getting 202 hits, 31 doubles, 11 triples, 29 home runs and 46 walks.
Clemente finished with 15 All-Star nods, won 12 consecutive NL Gold Glove Awards from 1961-72, won the NL Batting Title four times in 1961, 1964. 1965 and 1967.
He also won two World Series with the Pirates in 1960, defeating the New York Yankees in seven games with fellow Pirates Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski hitting the walk-off home run at Forbes Field, and beating the Baltimore Orioles in seven games in 1971.
Clemente won World Series MVP in 1971, hitting .414 with 12 hits in 29 at-bats and also hit the decisive solo home run in the 2-1 win in Game 7 in Baltimore.
The Puerto Rican was known for his huminatrian work across the Carribean and Latin America, which cost him his life, as he died in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972, that he chartered to bring emergency goods for the people of Nicaragua, who just endured a massive earthquake.
Clemente would earn special induction into the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame, becoming the first Caribbean player to do so and second player from Latin America.
Clemente now has an MLB award in his name, the Roberto Clemente Award, which honors the player that, "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team."
The Pirates home opener resulted in a 9-4 loss to the Yankees, which saw fans boo both owner Bob Nutting and manager Derek Shelton.
While the Clemente signifier on the right field wall is gone, his statue is still outside PNC Park.
Clemente's son, Roberto Clemente Jr., showed disgust on Twitter towards the removal.
