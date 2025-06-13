Report: MLB GMs Still Targeting Pirates' Paul Skenes
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes has had a sensational season, sparking trade discourse.
Skenes has posted a 1.88 ERA over 91.0 innings pitched through 14 outings, 92 strikeouts to 20 walks, a .173 opposing batting average, a 0.84 WHIP, 9.10 K/9 and a 1.98 BB/9 in 2025.
He ranks amongst the top pitchers in the MLB, including first in innings pitched, second in opposing batting average, third in WHIP, fifth in ERA and tied for 11th in strikeouts.
Skenes has a 4-6 record in his 14 starts, as the Pirates offense has scored three runs or less in 11 of his 14 outings.
The Pirates are also last place in the National League Central Division with a 28-42 record, 14.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs in first place, 11.5 games out the last Wild Card spot and have the fifth worst record in the MLB.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported in his article, "Twenty things I’m hearing and watching for on MLB trade deadline with 50 days to go", that a number of MLB general managers told him that they will continue making serious offers for Skenes.
Pirates general manager Ben Cherington has said that they have no interest in trading Skenes, who they view as a part of the future.
Skenes himself said that he doesn't want to leave Pittsburgh and still has the goal of winning a World Series.
The Pirates also have four more seasons of club control with Skenes after 2025. He'll make somewhat more than the MLB minimum, currently $760,000 in 2025 and in 2026 as well, plus three years of salary arbitration before hitting free agency in 2030.
Still, Bowden says that teams are willing to offer up what it takes to bring in Skenes and thinks the Pirates should consider offers to help out their overall team for the future.
"As we’ve written many times, the Pirates have no interest in trading Paul Skenes as this year’s deadline. However, multiple GMs have told me that won’t stop them from making serious offers to acquire him. And, if you’re the Pirates, you have to listen because you have so many needs to fill — on your big-league team and also in your farm system."
"The return for Skenes in a trade would have to be even more than the haul the Nationals got for Juan Soto at the 2022 deadline. However, he is the best pitcher in baseball, with four more years of team control, so it arguably would be worth paying that type of package. I learned long ago in baseball … never say never."
Skenes will make his next 15th start of the season for the Pirates against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 13. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. (EST).
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates