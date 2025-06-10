Pirates' Paul Skenes Spotted at U.S. Open
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes spends most of his time focused on baseball and on his next start, but he also takes time enjoying other sports as well.
Cassidy Wood of KDKA TV News spotted Skenes, plus other Pirates pitchers, including right-handers in Braxton Ashcraft, Mike Burrows, Kyle Nicolas and Chase Shugart, as well as utility man Adam Frazier, attending the U.S. Open.
The U.S. Open, formerly known as the United States Open Championship, is one of the four men's major golf tournaments and the third that takes place.
The Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club is the first, taking place on the weekend of the second Sunday in April. The PGA Championship occurs on the weekend before Memorial Day weekend, the U.S. Open occurs the the weekend of the third Sunday of June or Father's Day. The Open Championship happens the week of the third Friday of July.
The PGA Championship and the U.S. Open occur at various locations in the United States, while The Open Championship takes place across different courses in the United Kingdom.
Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., just 13 miles northwest from PNC Park, is the location for the U.S. Open this week.
This is the 125th edition of the U.S. Open and marks the 10th time that Oakmont Country Club has hosted, the most of any location. It has hosted the U.S. Open in 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007 and most recently in 2016.
Oakmont Country Club will host the event next in 2033, then again in 2042 and in 2049.
Skenes and his teammates watched some practice rounds, as the competition doesn't start until June 12 and runs through June 15.
The Pirates are currently in the middle of their final series of their nine- game homestand, battling the Miami Marlins, June 9-11.
Skenes and his teammates won't have the chance to comeback and watch some of the U.S. Open, as they're off on the road facing the Chicago Cubs, June 12-15 at Wrigley Field.
He did enjoy going golfing, himself, last week at a Pittsburgh area golf course, along with girlfriend Livvy Dunne.
Skenes is having a sensational sophomore campaign in 2025, despite a 4-6 record, thanks to the Pirates offense scoring three or less runs in 11 of his 14 starts.
He has posted a 1.88 ERA over 91.0 innings pitched through 14 outings, 92 strikeouts to 20 walks, a .173 opposing batting average, a 0.84 WHIP, 9.10 K/9 and a 1.98 BB/9.
Skenes ranks amongst the top pitchers in the MLB, including first in innings pitched, second in opposing batting average, third in WHIP, sixth in ERA and ninth in strikeouts.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates