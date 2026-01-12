Pirates 1971 World Series Champion Dies at 86

PITTSBURGH — Dave Giusti, a right-handed pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 1970s, died on Jan. 11 at the age of 86 years old.

Giusti (pronounced "JUST-ee") was a crucial member of the Pirates team during that time, especially during their 1971 World Series Title run, pitching in many important games throughout.

“We are saddened by the loss of such a beloved member of the Pirates family,” Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting said in a press release . “He was a vital member of our World Series-winning team in 1971 and spent seven of his 15 big-league seasons with the Pirates before eventually making Pittsburgh his home.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Ginny, his daughters, Laura and Cynthia, and the entire Giusti family.”

Dave Giusti's Tenure with the Pirates

Giusti joined the Pirates in a trade after the 1969 season and had success with the Pirates after manager Danny Murtaugh made him a relief pitcher, after spending the past five years as a starting pitcher.

The move worked out brilliantly and Giusti sustained his major league career, becoming an effective relief pitcher and closer for one of the most successful times in Pirates' history.

Season W-L (Games) Saves ERA IP 1970 9-3 (66) 26 3.06 103.0 1971 5-6 (58) 30 2.93 86.0 1972 7-4 (54) 22 1.93 74.2 1973 9-2 (67) 20 2.37 98.2 1974 7-5 (64) 12 3.32 105.2 1975 5-4 (61) 17 2.95 91.2 1976 5-4 (40) 6 4.32 58.1

Giusti finished fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting in 1970, seventh in 1973 and ninth in in 1974. He also finished 14th in NL MVP voting in 1970.

He led the NL in saves in 1971 with 30 and after a few snubs, earned his first All-Star nod in 1973.

One of his most impressive feats for the Pirates was becoming the first pitcher to appear in every game of an NLCS.

Giusti pitched in all four games vs. the San Francisco Giants in the 1971 NLCS, shutting out the ninth inning in Game 2 and Game 3 and then doing so from the second out in the seventh inning until the end of Game 4, ensuring the Pirates made the World Series to face the Baltimore Orioles

He allowed just one hit against 19 batters faced and two walks, while giving up no runs over 5.1 innings pitched.

Giusti closed out the final two innings in both Game 2, an 11-3 loss on the road, plus Game 4, a 4-3 win at Three Rivers Stadium, earning his third save of the postseason. He also threw three scoreless innings in Game 6, a 3-2 loss in the 10th inning on the road.

He finished with seven strikeouts over 10.2 innings, allowing just four hits and four walks in the 1971 postseason, which the Pirates won the World Series, taking down the Orioles in seven games.

The Pirates traded Giusti to the Oakland Athletics after the 1976 season and he played one more year before retiring.

May 1965; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Houston Astros pitcher Dave Giusti in action during the 1965 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

He ranks amongst the best relievers in Pirates history, including fourth in saves (133), eighth in games (410) and 17th in ERA (2.94).

Giusti came back to Pittsburgh after his baseball career ended, working as a salesman for Millcraft Industries, a company that specialized in industrial fabrication, from 1978-81. He also worked as a corporate sales manager with American Express until he retired in 1994, according to his SABR profile.

His work with the Pirates didn't stop after he left the mound, as he served an important role as vice president of the Pirates alumni association.

He lived in nearby Upper St. Clair with his wife Ginny and spent time with his four granddaughters and also former Pirates roommate and 1971 World Series hero, pitcher Steve Blass, before his death.

